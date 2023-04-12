Report: Aaron Rodgers' 90 Percent Retiring Comments Stalled Jets-Packers Trade Talks

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he was about 90 percent sure he was going to retire before going on a darkness retreat and ultimately deciding to return for the 2023 season.

When Rodgers announced his decision to continue playing, he also revealed his intention to play for the New York Jets. But it appears his comments about being close to retirement were a bit unsettling for Gang Green.

Before Rodgers made the comments about being 90 percent retired, the Jets and Packers had the parameters of a trade involving Rodgers in place, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. However, the quarterback's comments about nearly retiring stalled negotiations, Robinson said during an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee's Wilde & Tausch show (40 minute mark):

"They had trade parameters worked out, and then when Aaron went on Pat McAfee and said, 'I'm 90 percent retired, I was 90 percent retired when I went into the darkness retreat,' I think it scared [team owner] Woody [Johnson]. I think that was one of those things that scared him."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday on NFL Live that "there hasn't been a whole lot of conversation" between the Packers and Jets on a trade for Rodgers. Both sides are reportedly "dug in" and "willing to be patient" in the process.

The Packers reportedly want a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 guaranteed first-round pick from the Jets for Rodgers, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. New York has two second-rounders this year, No. 42 overall (from Cleveland) and No. 43 overall.

The Jets also hold the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft.

According to Robinson, Johnson is hesitant to include a guaranteed first-rounder because of what happened with the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson last season. The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a deal that included two first-round picks, but the veteran went on to put together arguably the worst season of his career.

Reports regarding Rodgers' future have become pretty hard to follow, but there isn't much doubt about a deal getting completed, especially as Green Bay aims to turn to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love under center this season.

Whenever Rodgers does land on the Jets, he'll join an explosive offense that includes Garret Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis and Breece Hall. That should give him the skill-position tools necessary to win another Super Bowl title.

At this point, it's just a waiting game to see what happens with Rodgers. As the draft inches closer, it's possible trade negotiations will pick back up.