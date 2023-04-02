NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Buzz Leaguewide' About Will Levis to the Colts at No. 4

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have fallen into a pattern of short-term stopgap quarterbacks of late.

Perhaps they will change that by selecting Will Levis with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler discussed the possibility during an appearance on SportsCenter:

"Will Levis and the Colts, there is a little bit of buzz leaguewide about that pairing at No. 4 overall. I texted with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, who coached Levis for a few years with the Wildcats, he said, 'I can just say the Colts have done their homework on Levis' and left it at that. Now, they've done their homework on a lot of guys, but I talked to several teams who believe that there could be something there. He fits the prototype of what the Colts have typically liked in a quarterback. They like that big, sturdy, pocket-passer. So, he's got that in spades. He's not for everybody. Not every team has loved his makeup or the way he plays, but he's got a lot of supporters as well."

Indianapolis likely won't have its choice of every quarterback available at the No. 4 selection. It is widely assumed the Carolina Panthers acquired the top pick from the Chicago Bears to select a franchise signal-caller, and the Houston Texans could use one as well at No. 2.

The latest mock draft from B/R's NFL Scouting Department had the Panthers taking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, the Texans going with Alabama's Bryce Young and the Colts going for Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Levis went No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Levis has a big arm and high ceiling, he was inconsistent this past season for Kentucky with more games below 200 passing yards (four) than above 300 passing yards (three) during a 7-4 season for the team.

Yet the Colts may take a chance at making him the franchise quarterback after going with short-term solutions in Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers in recent years.