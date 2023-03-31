2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Predictions Entering April

0 of 31

Significant changes occurred since the last time Bleacher Report's Scouting Department sat down to piece together a mock draft.

Between the NFL Scouting Combine and now, free agency played a massive role in reshaping rosters around the league. A few key trades happened as well. A couple big ones remain up in the air. (Looking at you, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.)

The landscape of professional football appears drastically different today than it did when the league descended upon Indianapolis in early March.

Oh, the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, too. Yeah, that move created a ripple effect, of course.

April is now on its way and the draft itself is just over just under a month away in Kansas City. With the majority of free agency already in the rear-view mirror, most front offices can concentrate on the draft.

The team of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen, Matt Holder and Wes O'Donnell sat down to determine how they project this year's draft. As the event draws near, the group's latest divination brings a few surprises, starting with running back Bijan Robinson not leaving the state of Texas.