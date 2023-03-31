2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Predictions Entering April

2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Predictions Entering AprilMarch 31, 2023
Significant changes occurred since the last time Bleacher Report's Scouting Department sat down to piece together a mock draft.
Between the NFL Scouting Combine and now, free agency played a massive role in reshaping rosters around the league. A few key trades happened as well. A couple big ones remain up in the air. (Looking at you, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.)
The landscape of professional football appears drastically different today than it did when the league descended upon Indianapolis in early March.
Oh, the Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, too. Yeah, that move created a ripple effect, of course.
April is now on its way and the draft itself is just over just under a month away in Kansas City. With the majority of free agency already in the rear-view mirror, most front offices can concentrate on the draft.
The team of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen, Matt Holder and Wes O'Donnell sat down to determine how they project this year's draft. As the event draws near, the group's latest divination brings a few surprises, starting with running back Bijan Robinson not leaving the state of Texas.
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Carolina Panthers made the move that they had to make by trading for the No. 1 overall pick.
Owner David Tepper hasn't been subtle about the franchise's need to address the quarterback position with a quality starting option. He shouldn't be after the team cycled through Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, a returning Cam Newton, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.
Now, the Panthers get to choose their guy, and it shouldn't be a difficult decision.
"C.J. Stroud is the best quarterback prospect in this class," Klassen said. "Though a smidgen skinnier than Frank Reich's typical quarterback, Stroud checks every box when it comes to skill set.
"Stroud has very good arm strength to drive the ball down the field and toward the sideline, as well as the control and touch to add careful ball placement adjustments whenever necessary. The two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year is also a smart, confident passer who does a fairly good job of toeing the line between being aggressive enough without being reckless.
"Given Stroud answered questions about his off-script ability versus Michigan and Georgia, the biggest concern is just how he will transition from Ohio State's offense. However, Reich and the staff he has built in Carolina provide a great support system for calibrating a quarterback to the pros, so Stroud should be able to find comfort."
2. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
The Houston Texans finally have some kind of direction under general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach Demeco Ryans.
The organization has quietly put together a quality offseason by signing tight end Dalton Schultz, safety Jimmie Ward and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, building depth throughout the roster and agreeing to a contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Houston's next step is obvious: find a franchise quarterback.
"While the Texans' roster remains incomplete, it makes sense for them to take the quarterback who can offer poise and playmaking right away in Alabama's Bryce Young," Klassen said. "Though undersized (5'10", 204 lbs), Young offers most of what you want from a quarterback prospect. His arm is solid, he is a springy enough athlete to keep himself clean in and out of the pocket, and his ball placement is on par with Stroud's as the best in the class.
"The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is a special creator outside the pocket, too, which is an increasingly important skill in today's NFL. How long Young's body will hold up over the course of a season or a career is a question mark, but the skill set is there for him to change Houston's offense."
3. Arizona Cardinals: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Between now and the draft, the Arizona Cardinals' phone lines should be continually ringing for an open dialogue with quarterback-needy franchises wanting to jump ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, who reside in the four hole.
If an offer too good to pass up comes along, the Cardinals should trade down and benefit from added draft capital. Maybe Arizona and Indianapolis consider a simple swap so both teams are guaranteed their preferred targets.
The simplest thing the Cardinals can do is stay put and take the class' highest-rated prospect. In this case, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is Bleacher Report's No. 1-ranked player for the 2023 NFL draft.
"Anderson is a difference-maker for any team's front seven," Holder said. "Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas are fine players, but they don't hold a candle compared to what the Alabama product brings to the table. Anderson will be a physical presence on the edge and boost the team's pass rush out in the desert."
Considering the Cardinals lost Chandler Jones, J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Markus Golden over the last year, Anderson's arrival can be construed as a blessing. His production—48 tackles for loss and 27.5 sacks over the last two seasons—and ability to affect the game in both phases make him the type of prospect worthy of top-three consideration, especially for an organization already set behind center.
4. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
The first three quarterbacks off the board in this projection could realistically be QB1 on the corresponding board of the team that drafted them. It's a fascinating setup in that way.
The Indianapolis Colts are in dire need of a long-term solution behind center, of course. General manager Chris Ballard wasn't comfortable trading up for the first overall pick because he felt they weren't entirely settled on a single option and this class presents multiple quality possibilities.
In this particular case, Ballard's affinity for elite athletes with high-end traits leads the Colts straight to Florida's Anthony Richardson.
"Richardson—the class' biggest home run swing—is the perfect prospect for the Colts to take a chance on after years of Band-Aid solutions and indecision," Klassen said. "Richardson is as toolsy as quarterbacks get. He broke the NFL combine records for the vertical jump (40.5") and broad jump (10'9") among quarterbacks. At 6'4" and 244 pounds, the early entrant ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash as well.
"He's more than a jumble of raw traits, though. Richardson's pocket management and poise are excellent, which will go a long way behind the Colts' leaky offensive line. Additionally, Richardson is a capable, if imperfect, processor and has very good anti-sack habits, such as knowing when to get to his checkdowns and throw the ball away.
"Richardson's primary issue is accuracy, but the concern mostly boils down to footwork and lack of experience, which can be mended with time."
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DL Jalen Carter, Georgia
In the lead up to the draft, Jalen Carter has been under more scrutiny than any other prospect.
Some of the attention stems from the fact he's talented enough to be considered an elite prospect.
His poor decisions off the field led him to being on the scene when a fatal car crash happened in January shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs' second national championship, though he only received probation for charges of racing and reckless driving.
The biggest remaining concern for teams stems from the defensive lineman showing up nine pounds heavier at Georgia's pro day than the NFL combine and then struggling through his positional workout.
Being taken at No. 5 shouldn't be considered much of a slide, if any. But the Seattle Seahawks are the right team to select a mega-talented prospect and make sure they're getting the most out of him.
"Pete Carroll and the Seahawks are no strangers to drafting and working with players with red flags," Holder said. "It helps that Carter's tape is elite, as he's arguably the most naturally talented player in this draft class. Also, Seattle signed Jarran Reed and Dre'Mont Jones in free agency to help mitigate the risk even if the Bulldog ends up being a bust."
6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams): Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
Aidan Hutchinson turned out to be everything the Detroit Lions could have hoped for when they drafted the defensive lineman with last year's second overall pick. Now, it's time to get him a legitimate bookend.
The Okwara brothers are solid football players, but they combined for four sacks last season. Though both dealt with injuries. James Houston became a pleasant surprise as a situational pass-rusher. Really, the selection of Clemson's Myles Murphy comes down to finding an every-down player who can contribute to an already promising defensive front.
"Murphy's addition to a defensive line that already includes Hutchinson, Alim McNeil and Levi Onwuzurike gives Detroit an impressive young defensive line. where all four players remain on rookie contracts next season," Holder said. "This approach will force every other team in the NFC North to invest heavily in their offensive lines, as Murphy and Hutchinson could easily blossom into one of the best young edge-rushing duos in the league for the next three to four years."
Murphy doesn't come into the league nearly as polished as Hutchinson did. However, he's a good athlete with three years of solid performance at a major program. The defensive end became a Freshman All-American at the onset of his career and registered 25 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks over the following two seasons.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
The Las Vegas Raiders finished fourth-worst in pass defense last season.
A secondary overhaul began this offseason with the free-agent signings of Duke Shelley, David Long Jr. and Brandon Facyson. It's not enough. All three will be contributors, but the team lacks a true top cover corner. Nate Hobbs didn't play as well in his second season, either, as he dealt with a broken hand.
The Raiders should seriously consider a quarterback here (or even in a trade-up with the Arizona Cardinals for the third slot). But after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the franchise can afford to wait until next offseason to address the position.
In the meantime, Las Vegas requires added secondary help and do so with the the first cornerback off the board in Oregon's Christian Gonzalez.
"Gonzalez is an extremely athletic cornerback with good size (6'1", 196 lbs) and length (32" arms)," Giddings said. "As a standout at the combine, Gonzalez's explosive traits were on full display. For his size, he has great speed and leaping ability.
"When in coverage, Gonzalez does a very good job of playing man while also showing off his ball skills. The Raiders have had some inconsistencies at the cornerback position, and Gonzalez gives them stability on at least one side of the field."
To further Giddings' point about Gonzalez's athleticism, the first-team All-Pac-12 performer posted workout numbers comparable to Jalen Ramsey's.
8. Atlanta Falcons: DL Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
The Atlanta Falcons understand how construction works. First, a strong foundation must be built before the entire house can be built. In the case of the team's roster, Atlanta placed a heavy emphasis on building up its trenches. The Falcons continue do so with the addition of Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.
Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback for now, and the organization is going to give him enough of an opportunity to prove whether he can retain said status. To help in his development, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year, $102.5 million contract extension and re-signed right tackle Kaleb McGary.
On the other side of the ball, free agents David Onyemata and Calais Campbell signed to join Grady Jarrett along the line of scrimmage. These type of investments aren't necessarily sexy, but they make the team better overall.
Wilson adds another piece with his versatility along the defensive front. Plus, he provides long-term security.
"Onyemata turns 31 in November and Campbell will be 37 by the time the regular season starts," Holder said. "Some added youth along the defensive line is a necessity.
"Wilson is a physical defender who can play multiple spots from an edge defender to over the ball. Plus, he'll get to learn from a future Hall of Famer like Campbell, who has a somewhat similar profile, which should help in the 6'6", 271-pound defender's development."
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
The Chicago Bears traded down for four picks (two firsts and two seconds) and wide receiver D.J. Moore, and they still have their choice of prospects at a premium position other than quarterback with this pick.
Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is an interesting evaluation, because some teams will look past his lack of length and draft him to play left tackle. Others will automatically project him to guard. For the Bears, he'll get a chance to protect Justin Fields' blind side.
"The Bears are one of the few teams drafting among the initial 10 selections with a clear-cut need at the tackle spot," Thorn said. "As such, this particular situation gives Skoronski an opportunity to stick at left tackle to begin his NFL career.
"Last year's fifth-round selection Braxton Jones played at an adequate level and could stick at left tackle for another year. However, Skoronski's presence likely pushes Jones to the right side.
"Skoronski, the grandson of Bart Starr's left tackle, is the class' best technician with a well-rounded skill set, very good athletic ability and all of the intangible boxes checked. He could start right away at left tackle, left guard or right tackle depending on Chicago's plans. Either way, the unit adds its best player and a significant upgrade to any of those spots."
Fields can't go another year being the league's most sacked quarterback.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): Edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
When in doubt, expect the Philadelphia Eagles to select a defensive lineman.
Since 2010, Philadelphia has selected five DL/OLB with first-round picks, but that history is the not the only reason for this prediction. The Eagles defensive front has some older players in Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox who will need to be replaced. Derek Barnett is entering the last season of his current contract, too.
When the Eagles' defensive approach is built upon attacking quarterbacks in waves, they need talent capable of maximizing their reps as part of the rotation. Maybe no one else better understands that approach than Iowa's Lukas Van Ness.
"Van Ness is a unique prospect in that he never made a start at Iowa but seems to be a lock to go in the first round," Holder said. "It's easy to see why after he posted a 9.39 relative athletic score at the combine. He's also one of the more physically imposing pass-rushers in this year's class.
"The 21-year-old needs to expand his pass-rushing arsenal beyond just a bull rush, but that's also why Philadelphia makes a lot of sense as a landing spot since he won't be rushed into the starting lineup and Graham can serve as a mentor for a year or two."
Despite the relative lack of experience, the 6'5", 272-pound defensive lineman might be the most powerful prospect at the point of attack. He has heavy hands and even played through college football's best blockers.
11. Tennessee Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
The free-agent offensive line market wasn't particularly strong this offseason, which made it difficult on teams in need of trench upgrades.
For example, the Tennessee Titans brought in Daniel Brunskill and Andre Dillard. They're both fine additions who will compete for playing time. However, Dillard's deal deserved serious side-eye.
Dillard agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract. While the deal basically boils down to a two-year, $13.2 million agreement, it's a significant investment in a lineman who was a first-round failure with his previous team and never became a full-time starter. In fact, he's started only nine career games.
The Titans can't plan to move into the 2023 campaign with Dillard as their starting left tackle, not when one of the draft's top options is available in Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.
"Tennessee cut longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason and still needs to replace him," Thorn said. "Johnson is an inexperienced and young prospect with silky smooth movement skills, ideal size (6'6", 313 lbs) and an innate ability to sustain blocks on defenders once latched. The underclassman also brings a physical, tone-setting demeanor that is a bit unexpected for such a lean, athletic player.
"The Titans badly needed starters on their offensive line, and Johnson provides them with at least one blue-chip-caliber prospect on Ryan Tannehill's blind side."
12. Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
The Houston Texans finally pulled the trigger and shipped Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys for 2023 fifth- and 2024 sixth-round draft picks.
The Texans front office offset the move to some degree with the signing of Robert Woods. But Houston's offense clearly lacks a go-to target on the outside for new quarterback Bryce Young.
Woods, Nico Collins, the recently signed Noah Brown and a hopefully healthy Jon Metchie III form a solid group, but none of them are true No. 1 receivers. If anything, tight end Dalton Schultz is currently the primary target in Houston's offense.
"With Cooks now gone, the Texans need a receiver who can dominate the target share, and TCU's Quentin Johnston fills that role," Klassen said. "Johnston is an electric athlete at nearly 6'3" and 208 pounds. Johnston is not only a dangerous field-stretcher, both vertically and across the field, but he is exceptional with the ball in his hands.
"The two-time first-team All-Big 12 recipient has a natural feel for space as a runner, as well as the speed, twitch and contact balance to create yardage in every kind of way. It would be nice to see Johnston use his long arms better and attack the ball more cleanly in the air, but his combination of size, athleticism and YAC skills will translate to early success regardless."
13. New York Jets: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
The fate of this particular selection rests on two factors.
First, will the New York Jets even own it when everything is all said and done? A potential Aaron Rodgers trade continues to cloud offseason projections.
Second, it's unclear how committed the franchise is to 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton. According to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, Becton is in the best shape of his career coming off last year's avulsion fracture to his knee cap.
The Jets still have longtime veteran Duane Brown under contract. However, Brown turns 38 before the start of the 2023 campaign and the Jets can still release him to save $5 million. Or the team can retain Brown and allow him to be a mentor for someone as naturally gifted as Georgia's Broderick Jones.
"New York favors big, strong and athletic linemen at the offensive tackle spot, which are the core traits Jones would bring into the fold," Thorn said. "Jones, 21, is very young and the most raw of the class' top tackle prospects while offering arguably the most upside.
"The Jets could slot him in at either tackle spot depending on how Becton looks once the team is in training camp to form a potentially dynamic pairing in the run game."
General manager Joe Douglas believes in investing in the trenches. The team has weapons and a good defense. Everything really depends on what happens at quarterback.
14. New England Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
The New England Patriots' cornerbacks are awfully small.
None of their top four corners are listed over 5'11" or 190 pounds. While they have plenty of talent, the Patriots can add a big, long and physical corner to their ranks and really give the defense some variety to deploy in their coverage plans.
Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. is certainly built differently. He's a 6'2½" cornerback with 34-inch arms and an 80⅞-inch wingspan. He's also a premium athlete at that size with a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical and 10'9" broad jump.
"Porter is a long, rangy cornerback with an NFL pedigree from his father Joey Porter Sr., who played 14 seasons and made three Pro Bowls," Giddings said. "While at Penn State, the younger Porter showed his physical, press-man play-style to get his hands on and reroute receivers as they work down the field.
"His size and length also allow him to match up well against tight ends and bigger receivers. Although there is still some work to be done for Porter, he has the size and skills to align opposite Jack Jones, creating quite the cornerback tandem."
The Patriots haven't selected a defensive back in the first round since Devin McCourty in 2010. With McCourty's retirement this offseason, it's about time to add another one.
15. Green Bay Packers: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
With all of the drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers set to end some time in the near future—either through a trade to the New York Jets or the quarterback's retirement—the Green Bay Packers' path forward is crystal clear and it involves the transition to Jordan Love behind center.
One of the biggest complaints throughout Rodgers' tenure was the organization's stubbornness to place high-end weapons around the four-time league MVP. Love is at the beginning of his career, and he needs all the help he can get to realize his full potential.
"Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is a plug-and-play tight end," Klassen said. "As an elite recruit who produced at a high level since his freshman year at Notre Dame, Mayer offers a little bit of everything.
"As a pass-catcher, Mayer has no real flaw besides his speed being merely fine rather than eye-popping. The 21-year-old primarily wins with excellent body control—both in his routes and when locating the ball—as well as elite ability to box defenders out of the catch point.
"Mayer does a great job using his body to shield the ball and find it at its highest point, even with shorter-than-ideal arms (31⅝"). Mayer also has the versatility to flex outside and to the slot.
"For Green Bay, blocking is a major requirement for its tight ends. Mayer passes the test. Though not a special blocker, he's reliable with room to grow as he develops."
16. Washington Commanders: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
The Washington Commanders have a choice to make in this slot with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis still on the board.
Quarterback seems the logical choice. But the Commanders' messaging has been strong all offseason: Sam Howell appears to be their guy, with an accomplished backup in Jacoby Brissett to push and even help mentor the young signal-caller.
An opportunity to address another premium position with arguably the class' best pure cover corner is far too enticing.
"Witherspoon is a technical cornerback who does his best work at the line of scrimmage," Giddings said. "He does a very good job of staying square and matching the receiver while keeping great leverage. Once the ball is in the air, the early entrant does a very good job of staying calm and using great timing to break up passes.
"Witherspoon also does an excellent job of playing the run game. The consensus All-American isn't afraid to play the run and smack ball-carriers. As a well-rounded cornerback, the Big Ten's reigning defensive back of the year can step in and cover opposing offense's top receivers."
If Howell works out and plays to the level many expected prior to the 2021 campaign when he was viewed as an elite prospect, the Commanders will have just made a brilliant move. If not, a corner—no matter how good—won't erase that mistake.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia
The Pittsburgh Steelers took the smart approach to free agency. The NFL's most stable franchise filled holes and accentuated its roster without overly splurging, thus setting the team up better for the draft.
Pittsburgh won't be pigeonholed into addressing one specific position in the first round after bringing back defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and safety Damontae Kazee, as well as adding cornerback Patrick Peterson, linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig.
Cornerback remains the most pressing need, but the Steelers' approach is predicated on creating pressure to alleviate the burden of coverage. T.J. Watt is a superstar. Alex Highsmith is coming off a career season, though he's a free agent after this year. Another explosive edge-rusher in Georgia's Nolan Smith certainly falls in line with the team's sensibilities.
"Personality-wise, the fit between the Steelers and Smith feels like a match made in heaven," Holder said. "Head coach Mike Tomlin will love the Bulldog's competitive nature and leadership skills, as well as his physicality at the point of attack.
"Smith could afford to add some weight to his 238-pound frame, and ending last season with a torn pec wasn't helpful in that regard. But he won't be forced to start right away. With Highsmith's pending free agency, an investment in another edge-rusher to play opposite of Watt for years to come is a wise decision for Pittsburgh."
18. Detroit Lions: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
Detroit Lions fans are certainly screaming through their computer screens trying to convince anyone who will listen that their favorite team realized it didn't need a special tight end for its offensive scheme to be effective, hence last year's T.J. Hockenson trade to a division rival.
Not all tight ends are the same. In this case, the Lions get excellent value with their second first-round selection. Furthermore, Georgia's Darnell Washington is a prospect with immense upside and an ideal fit in the team's culture under head coach Dan Campbell.
First, think of the 6'7", 264-pound tight end blocking alongside Penei Sewell. Then, consider what he can still become.
"Washington is the biggest swing at potential among this year's talented tight end group," Klassen said. "What better place for him to develop than under Campbell, who's a former NFL tight end and tight ends coach?
"Out of the gate, Washington offers overwhelming size and strength. His blocking technique can be a little loose, but his raw tools do the job more often than not.
"As a receiver, Washington isn't quite the ball-winner his frame suggests, but he's an outstanding athlete for his size. His acceleration and speed are devastating for a player with his frame, and he's obviously plenty strong when it comes to shedding tacklers and fighting for yardage.
"Washington's route running will need some work, but his blend of size and athletic ability could completely change the shape of Detroit's offense in due time."
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already have their bridge quarterback and someone they can can potentially start long-term on the chance Baker Mayfield meets his potential.
Even so, the organization can't bypass an opportunity to select one of the class' top signal-callers if one happens to slide, as Kentucky's Will Levis did in this projection.
Mayfield has been on four teams in less than a year. He never lived up to expectations as a No. 1 overall pick. He's a solid option, but he shouldn't be handed anything, especially if an unexpected turn occurs during the draft.
"The Bucs are clearly in a transition period, in which case one of this year's top four quarterbacks falling into their laps would be a bit of a miracle," Klassen said. "Levis gives Tampa a decent shot at landing a strong, aggressive pocket passer.
"Levis' game is centered on his toughness in the pocket and arm talent. Though not the best in terms of pocket movement and creativity, the soon-to-be 24-year-old signal-caller is tough as hell with no fear of pressure, thus showing similar pocket habits to Ryan Tannehill.
"Also like Tannehill, Levis has a rocket launcher of a right arm and can gun throws into tight windows over the middle as well as launch deep passes with relative ease. Levis' decision-making and accuracy need work, but a couple years of good coaching should help."
20. Seattle Seahawks: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
The Seattle Seahawks pieced together what could turn out to be an all-time draft class last year and completely rejuvenated the franchise. Offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas were at the heart of that group, and the two became immediate starting bookends to provide some stability to a Seahawks' front five that struggled for years.
Despite Cross and Lucas emerging as team building blocks, the offensive line isn't complete. The center spot remains a void. Austin Blythe started all 18 games last season, but the 30-year-old choose to retire after last season.
Evan Brown can fill the role. He has experience at center and guard. Instead, the Seahawks should choose to draft the class' top center in Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz.
"Schmitz is a battle-tested Big Ten center with a high-level wrestling background that translates onto the field with the accompanying play-strength and leverage found all over his film," Thorn said. "The Seahawks have a glaring hole at the pivot. Brown is best-suited as a swing interior backup.
"The first-team All-American instantly becomes the Seahawks' center with the highest pedigree since Max Unger was added in 2009 and plays the position with a very similar style and skill set. This pick makes sense on a lot of different levels for Seattle and completes the core of its offensive line for the foreseeable future."
21. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Either this offseason or the next, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to pony up big bucks to extend the contract of quarterback Justin Herbert. To fully maximize the eventual investment, the organization must place the right pieces around him.
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers will certainly boost the offense he ends up with. The 5'9", 182-pound target may not the biggest receiver but he adds significant juice, with the abilities to separate and simply run away from defensive backs.
"Flowers' 4.42-second 40-yard-dash speed is the antidote for the Chargers' recent stretch of constipated offense," Klassen said. "Flowers can bring a Brandin Cooks-like presence and offer high-end verticality as well as reliable separation in man-to-man scenarios.
"Despite his build, Boston College's all-time-leading receiver brings enough flexibility to play both outside the numbers and in the slot.
"Flowers may not quite have the ball skills of Cooks, but with a quarterback like Herbert firing pinpoint passes, they're not much of a concern. Moreover, Flowers' primary issue—size—is less of a concern on a roster that already features three other big-bodied receivers in Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer."
As long as running back Austin Ekeler isn't traded, the addition of Flowers creates a scary-good ensemble cast for the Chargers offense.
22. Baltimore Ravens: DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
The Baltimore Ravens' ongoing imbroglio with quarterback Lamar Jackson could ultimately change the course of this year's NFL draft if another team is willing to make a run at the 2019 league MVP.
As of now, Jackson remains under the franchise tag. Even though he's requested a trade, the likelihood of him leaving Baltimore this season still seems slim. Obviously, if he signs elsewhere or gets traded, the Ravens' plans will drastically alter. Until that point is reached, it's business as usual.
For the Ravens, their draft approach has consistently been to stay patient and see what top prospects fall directly into their proverbial lap. In this case, Clemson's Bryan Bresee is a top-10 talent with a significant injury history (torn ACL and kidney infection) that's caused him to slide. But the setup couldn't have been better for Bresee.
"As a native of Damascus, Maryland, Bresee will get to go home and be around his family," Holder said. "On the field, he's an impressive athlete, which helps him as a pass-rusher and will help mitigate the loss of Calais Campbell for the Ravens. The Clemson product has some work to do when it comes to his technique, but that should be fixed over time with more reps."
The early entrant can play 5-technique to over the center if needed to help shore up Baltimore's front.
23. Minnesota Vikings: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Despite a stellar predraft audition by Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba after dealing with a lingering hamstring injury throughout the 2022 campaign, the class' premier slot receiver still falls outside of the top 20 picks. It's not quite a perfect pairing for the receiver and the Minnesota Vikings.
"Smith-Njigba isn't a seamless fit for the Vikings offense," Klassen said, "but he's too talented to pass on for a team that desperately needs a serious second wide receiver on the roster.
"Smith-Njigba is a slot-only player for now. But he's a very good one. The underclassman's route running versus man coverage and when maneuvering zone coverage is as good as anyone's in this class. He's also exceptionally comfortable catching the ball in traffic and shows the ability to work outside his frame, all of which plays into him being a QB's best friend.
"The main hurdle for Smith-Njigba in Minnesota will be blocking, especially if the Vikings keep him in the slot. He didn't really have to do it at Ohio State, but the Vikings' run-first offense will force him to figure it out."
Aside from that lone concern, the Vikings will have an awesome duo with Smith-Njigba working alongside Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, the roster gets younger and cheaper at a key position after the Vikings chose to release veteran Adam Thielen.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
The Jacksonville Jaguars had to choose between retaining tight end Evan Engram or right tackle Jawaan Taylor this offseason.
The organization placed the franchise tag on Engram, while Taylor signed a four-year, $80 free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to become their new left tackle.
Now, another investment in the right tackle spot is the logical undertaking, with Tennessee's Darnell Wright being the best on the strong side.
"Walker Little is a potential replacement," Thorn said, "but Wright is much more in the mold of Taylor with the size (6'5", 333 lbs), power and length that he brings. Wright does present better balance and control than Taylor while relegating Little to the swing tackle role. When left tackle Cam Robinson is added to the mix, Jacksonville claims a strong trio of tackles for the 2023 campaign.
"The main question here is whether Wright even lasts this long since the buzz has picked up on him as of late in league circles."
As the game evolves, the right tackle position is no longer viewed as the inferior counterpart. Wright can help control one side of the line of scrimmage as a pass protector and run-blocker, hence the increased interest in the 21-year-old prospect.
25. New York Giants: IOL Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
With the New York Giants now committed to quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley returning for at least one more year under the franchise tag, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll can concentrate on building around those two talents.
An addition at wide receiver might seem like the logical next step since the group currently consists of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell and Sterling Shepard. But a different path leads to a smarter approach.
The wide receiver position is always deep. Quality targets can be found throughout the draft (and pretty much every incoming class).
However, a stabilizing force along the offensive interior isn't as likely to be found, particularly when a physically gifted center in Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann is available to secure the front five to protect Jones and open holes for Barkley.
"The Giants haven't featured a plus-starter at center since Weston Richburg," Thorn said. "Tippmann provides a major jolt of high-end traits to an otherwise mediocre interior group. The incoming rookie could also play guard if need be.
"Questions do exist about Tippmann's play strength, use of hands and overall sustaining skills, but his movement capabilities as a 6'6", 313-pound pivot can be a weapon the creative coaching staff in New York could weaponize right away."
26. Dallas Cowboys: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
A pairing between the Dallas Cowboys and Texas running back Bijan Robinson was unfathomable at the start of the offseason.
After all, the Cowboys already had the league's highest-paid running back on the roster in Ezekiel Elliott with further plans to retain Tony Pollard. Despite being a top-five overall talent, Robinson was nothing but a pipe dream at the time.
Currently, Pollard is set to play the 2023 campaign under a franchise tag with no long-term deal in place, and Elliott is no longer with the team after being released. Thus, Robinson has a pathway toward becoming the long-term featured back wearing a star on his helmet.
"Head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear this offseason that he wants to make the Cowboys a run-first offense, even more so than they have been already," Klassen said. "By drafting Robinson, the Doak Walker Award winner perfectly fits into the team's ideology.
"Robinson is an elite three-down running back prospect. He's an effortless mover at 5'11" and 215 pounds, showcasing all the speed, acceleration, strength and balance of a top-flight running back. Additionally, Robinson's vision is excellent, which will only help the Cowboys rushing offense stay on schedule. On third downs, Robinson isn't quite Christian McCaffrey, but he has very comfortable hands and showed flashes of being able to run vertical routes as well as line up in the slot."
27. Buffalo Bills: WR Jordan Addison, USC
The Buffalo Bills must reach the point where quarterback Josh Allen isn't asked to complete Herculean tasks week in and week out for the offense to operate properly.
At this juncture, the goal should be to make everything easier on him so he doesn't take the same types of hits or needs to make rare throws on the regular. In order for that happen, those around the quarterback must win their matchups consistently.
"Outside of Stefon Diggs, the entire Bills receiving corps struggled to get open during one-on-one situations last season, from speed threat Gabe Davis to gadget player Isaiah McKenzie to the briefly re-signed Cole Beasley," Klassen said. "Another receiver besides Diggs who can win one-on-ones is a must this offseason, and USC's Jordan Addison fills the need.
"Though undersized (5'11", 173 lbs) and somewhat underwhelming with his athletic testing, Addison's film is as dynamic as anyone's. His stop/start athleticism on film is unrivaled, and he is a tight, snappy route-runner who will consistently give Josh Allen an open target. Sprinkle his YAC skills on top of everything, and the Bills should be very happy to have Addison as their second option in their offense."
The fact that Buffalo resorted to bringing back Beasley last year showed how necessary a move like this is for the offense to go from very good to great.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
The Cincinnati Bengals almost reached the point where their offensive line was complete. The moment didn't last long, because left tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade after the organization signed a free-agent deal with Orlando Brown Jr.
A source told the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway that the team "didn't communicate with Jonah before they were planning to sign Orlando Brown. He was blindsided. The team didn't tell him ahead of time they were thinking of moving him to [right tackle]."
Williams remains with the Bengals, but the team must either smooth things out or honor the 2019 first-rounder's request. Without the four-year veteran's approval to play right tackle, the position remains a gaping hole since La'el Collins is still recovering from a devastating knee injury.
Instead, the Bengals can build the league's biggest offensive tackle tandem by drafting Ohio State's Dawand Jones.
"Having two tackles each measuring about 6'8", 370 pounds would be unprecedented, and the Bengals can make that happen by selecting Jones," Thorn said. "The 21-year-old Jones is raw in pass protection, but he made a significant jump from 2021 to '22 and brings a tone-setting demeanor and unmatched length to the position.
"Given how the Bengals have built their offensive line and the gradual increase in downhill, power-run concepts, Jones seems like the exact sort of player they covet."
Furthermore, the size and length of Jones and Brown, coupled with Burrow's quick release, will make Cincinnati difficult to beat off the edges.
29. New Orleans Saints (from DEN): Edge BJ Ojulari, LSU
Somehow, the New Orleans Saints always find a way to make things work.
Tens of millions of dollars over the NFL's salary cap? No problem. The team reworks a few contracts, moves on from a couple guys and it still finds ways to sign big-name free agents, a la quarterback Derek Carr.
No first-round pick after trading up for Chris Olave last year? No problem. Sean Payton remained a valuable asset after stepping away from the game for a year, and the Saints traded their still contracted head coach to the Denver Broncos for this particular selection.
Granted, the Saints could have been counted among the top 10 if not for last year's draft-day deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they're still in position to address a premium position with a special talent in LSU's BJ Ojulari.
"The Saints already lost Marcus Davenport in free agency," Holder said. "Also, Cameron Jordan will be 34 years old by the time training camp stars. So New Orleans could use a young pass-rusher like Ojulari.
"Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Ojulari's game is he varies his pass-rushing plan based on who he lines up across, thus showing the ability to win with finesse against tackles with slower feet and by turning speed to power if the offensive lineman presents a weaker base. He does need some work as a run defender, though, but Carl Granderson, who is about to enter a contract year, can take on that role until the LSU product is ready to be a full-time starter."
30. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
The Philadelphia Eagles managed to retain James Bradberry and Darius Slay despite the first being a free agent and the second demanding a trade. By keeping both, the team wasn't able to keep safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who signed with the Detroit Lions.
Bradberry and Slay are excellent players, but they'll be on the other side of 30 at the start of the upcoming season. The chance to infuse some youth and elite athleticism into the secondary isn't something the Eagles should overlook. Maryland's Deonte Banks brings both.
"Banks performed exceptionally well at the combine, where he was able to show off his explosive skills," Giddings said. "Between running his 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds and posting a 42-inch vertical, he proved he is an elite athlete.
"When watching his film, the defensive back does a great job of matching receivers when running downfield. Banks also plays with great positioning, the ability to get into receivers and play the ball. There are times where he gives up receptions and lacks some ball production. Even so, the early entrant presents skills you just can't teach.
"While he has the traits to play early in the pros, he will need to refine them and work on his overall consistency."
As Philadelphia's veteran corners age out, Banks can slide into a featured role.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
The Kansas City Chiefs are always good for a somewhat unexpected selection. While there are certainly areas on the roster to address, the reigning Super Bowl champions can go in about any direction. In this particular case, the team lands another weapon at tight end.
"As per usual, the Chiefs are in a position to take a bit of a luxury pick and swing for the fences," Klassen said. "South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft fits the bill.
"At 6'5" and 254 pounds, Kraft is an excellent athlete for the position. He brings a blend of speed, change of direction and power that you often only see from the league's elite tight ends. He's a bit clunky in how he moves right now, which is more a product of playing with an unrefined skill set at a lower level of football than anything else. But he has all the athletic tools to get cleaned up and blossom into a star.
"Kraft is a nasty blocker, too, which should allow him to get onto the field right away even with Travis Kelce commanding the No. 1 TE role in Kansas City."
While Kelce will remain KC's offensive focal point, he does turn 34 later this year. It's never a bad plan to prepare for the inevitable, even when it comes to a Hall of Fame-caliber performer.