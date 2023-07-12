USMNT vs. Panama: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2023 Gold Cup Semis

0 of 4

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States men's national team is one win away from advancing to its fourth straight Concacaf Gold Cup final.

Wednesday's semifinal matchup with Panama in San Diego looks easier on paper than Sunday's quarterfinal challenge versus Canada.

The USMNT has to hope it does not need penalty kicks against to advance. The quarterfinal result was a product of an average 90 minutes in regulation.

The host nation must be sharper across every layer of the pitch to achieve the win in regulartion.

Panama comes into the semifinal contest with three wins and one draw in the tournament. Los Canaleros routed Qatar 4-0 to reach the semifinals.