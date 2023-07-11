X

    Northwestern Football to Keep Assistant Coaches After Firing HC Pat Fitzgerald

    Erin WalshJuly 11, 2023

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 01: A general view of the Northwestern Wildcats logo on the sideline before the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on October 1, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    The Northwestern Wildcats will retain their assistant coaches for the 2023 football season despite firing Pat Fitzgerald as head coach on Monday following an investigation into hazing within the program, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    Defensive coordinator David Braun "is managing the program as a liaison and could become the Wildcats' interim coach," Rittenberg added.

