Northwestern Football to Keep Assistant Coaches After Firing HC Pat Fitzgerald

The Northwestern Wildcats will retain their assistant coaches for the 2023 football season despite firing Pat Fitzgerald as head coach on Monday following an investigation into hazing within the program, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Defensive coordinator David Braun "is managing the program as a liaison and could become the Wildcats' interim coach," Rittenberg added.

