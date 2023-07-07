Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald to Serve 2-Week Suspension After Hazing Investigation

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald received a two-week unpaid suspension stemming from an independent investigation into hazing within the football program.

The school announced Friday that Fitzgerald's suspension begins immediately.

Other disciplinary measures include discontinuing football practices at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin; monitoring of the football locker room by someone who doesn't report to the football staff; creation of an online tool for student-athletes to anonymously report incidents of hazing or potential hazing; and provide annual mandatory anti-hazing training for coaches, staff members and student-athletes.

