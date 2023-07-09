X

    Trinity Rodman Impresses Fans as USWNT Beat Wales in 2023 Women's World Cup Send-Off

    Francisco RosaJuly 9, 2023

    SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Trinity Rodman #20 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park on July 09, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    Trinity Rodman continues to look like the US Women's National Team newest superstar.

    The 21-year-old helped salvage a difficult afternoon for the reigning world champions as the squad got a proper send off to the World Cup on Sunday afternoon as they finished off their pre-tournament friendlies in victorious fashion.

    The US were frustrated for most of the match against a Wales team that was happy to sit back in a low block and defend all day long, but a second-half brace from Rodman helped secured the 2-0 win at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

    Rodman had the raucous home crowd going crazy when she broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 76th minute on the counter attack, finally piercing Wales' armor and ending her 12-game scoreless streak for the national team.

    The Welsh did an admirable job of keeping the US' star-studded roster at bay for most of the afternoon.

    The Washington Spirit star doubled the lead just 11 minutes later in the 87th with a beautiful curling shot into the top corner that sealed things in fantastic fashion.

    Having come off the bench at halftime, Rodman certainly sent a message to manager Vlatko Andonvoski and his coaching staff, making a strong case that she should have a place somewhere in the starting 11 for the World Cup.

    And Twitter certainly seemed to agree.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Trinity Rodman: BREAKTHROUGH 😤<br><br>Watch USA vs. Wales on TNT 📺 <a href="https://t.co/kRTAMxcphK">pic.twitter.com/kRTAMxcphK</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Trinity Rodman: another one 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/EhCz11iO0V">pic.twitter.com/EhCz11iO0V</a>

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    Trinity Rodman, that's it, that's the tweet.

    Jenny Chiu @jennyachiu

    Trinity Rodman's goal. OMG <br>BEAUTY <br>LOOOORD

    Washington Spirit @WashSpirit

    Can't wait for the world to catch on to what we already know... <br><br>TRINITY RODMAN IS HER!

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    That Trinity Rodman finish... 😮‍💨 <a href="https://t.co/orXSAjUWA4">pic.twitter.com/orXSAjUWA4</a>

    Tomas (Latino Heat) @tomasno_mas

    Trinity Rodman is a cheat code <a href="https://t.co/Xqdcp3L2O3">pic.twitter.com/Xqdcp3L2O3</a>

    Kim McCauley @kimischilling

    Captain obvious shit here but Trinity Rodman should probably be the starter

    Andy Deossa 🇨🇴 @Andy_Deossa

    Trinity Rodman sending Vlatko a nice little message today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>

    Caitlin Murray @caitlinmurr

    Trinity Rodman (with Sophia Smith) saves this from being a pretty dull and frustrating send-off game. Not many answers today about which <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> XI will be lining up in New Zealand. I think I have more questions now than I did before. 😅

    K8🌈⚽️💜 @katelyn__ann

    Trinity Rodman is *relentless* and it's so amazing to watch. She's like one of those predators that's Just. Gonna. Chase. You. You're never gonna get rid of her. She's gonna be a *problem* for you until you make a mistake or she decides to stop playing with her food. So good

    mads @swiftspugh22

    NEVER LET TRINITY RODMAN START ON THE BENCH AGAIN

    Nicholas Rizzo @CoachNRizzo

    Trinity Rodman coming for all the records <a href="https://t.co/EM8kvaXGw5">https://t.co/EM8kvaXGw5</a> <a href="https://t.co/NDQFHKU297">pic.twitter.com/NDQFHKU297</a>

    Gabby Davis @gabbydavis29

    Safe to say Trinity Rodman earned a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> starting spot today

    Rodman and the rest of the US squad will now fly out to New Zealand on Sunday night and begin preparations for the World Cup and will look to become the first team in the history of the sport—men or women—to win the competition three times in a row.

    The US will begin their World Cup journey July 21 against Vietnam in Auckland at 9 p.m. ET.