Trinity Rodman Impresses Fans as USWNT Beat Wales in 2023 Women's World Cup Send-Off

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Trinity Rodman continues to look like the US Women's National Team newest superstar.

The 21-year-old helped salvage a difficult afternoon for the reigning world champions as the squad got a proper send off to the World Cup on Sunday afternoon as they finished off their pre-tournament friendlies in victorious fashion.

The US were frustrated for most of the match against a Wales team that was happy to sit back in a low block and defend all day long, but a second-half brace from Rodman helped secured the 2-0 win at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

Rodman had the raucous home crowd going crazy when she broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 76th minute on the counter attack, finally piercing Wales' armor and ending her 12-game scoreless streak for the national team.

The Welsh did an admirable job of keeping the US' star-studded roster at bay for most of the afternoon.

The Washington Spirit star doubled the lead just 11 minutes later in the 87th with a beautiful curling shot into the top corner that sealed things in fantastic fashion.

Having come off the bench at halftime, Rodman certainly sent a message to manager Vlatko Andonvoski and his coaching staff, making a strong case that she should have a place somewhere in the starting 11 for the World Cup.

Rodman and the rest of the US squad will now fly out to New Zealand on Sunday night and begin preparations for the World Cup and will look to become the first team in the history of the sport—men or women—to win the competition three times in a row.

The US will begin their World Cup journey July 21 against Vietnam in Auckland at 9 p.m. ET.