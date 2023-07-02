Yankees' Carlos Rodón Set to Return vs. Cubs After Rehab on Forearm, Back Injuries

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make his 2023 debut in Friday's upcoming game against the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the southpaw's last rehab start went according to plan as he completes his recovery from forearm and back trouble that prevented him from suiting up for the Bronx Bombers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

