    Yankees' Carlos Rodón Set to Return vs. Cubs After Rehab on Forearm, Back Injuries

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 2, 2023

    BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 20: Pitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats during the first inning of a minor league rehab start for the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on June 20, 2023 in Bridgewater, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón is scheduled to make his 2023 debut in Friday's upcoming game against the Chicago Cubs.

    Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the southpaw's last rehab start went according to plan as he completes his recovery from forearm and back trouble that prevented him from suiting up for the Bronx Bombers.

