Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2023 MLB All-Star Rosters

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

They're by no means final just yet, but for now the 32-man rosters for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game are set.

What's say we react accordingly with a look at the biggest winners and losers from the setting of said rosters?

Two notable teams fall under the latter umbrella, though it's otherwise a window rant about snubs before some of them replace other players who won't participate on July 11 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park because of injuries and whatnot. The winners, meanwhile, cover pleasant surprises and other similarly gratifying storylines.

Let's get to it.