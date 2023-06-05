Ranking the Best Striker Options for Manchester United in the Summer Transfer Window

0 of 5

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag's first season with Manchester United is over.

After an awful start and that 4-0 defeat to Brentford, the Red Devils achieved way more than anyone really could have expected; a return to the Champions League via a third-place finish in the Premier League, an FA Cup final and even an EFL Cup trophy win. Most fans would have taken the first part of that sentence alone before the season.

Ten Hag managed it without a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose January exit threatened to throw the team off track, but in reality, it eradicated an overbearing problem that was always heading for disaster.

United didn't sufficiently replace their iconic forward, though—bringing in Wout Weghorst on loan—which is a wrong that now has to be made right.

Here, we rank five names currently linked with the Red Devils and begin chipping away at who makes the most sense. It's going to be a long summer, with lots of rumours and potentially a financial takeover.

Despite United's successful year, the 2-1 FA Cup final loss to Manchester City acted as a reminder that there's a huge chasm between the two squads and their attacking options. Who could begin to fix that? Let's take a look.