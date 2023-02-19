Manchester United Owners Reportedly Won't Sell Team for Less Than £6 Billion

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

There is significant interest in the sale of Manchester United, but the Glazer family won't sell the club for less than £6 billion, according to Tom Blow of Mirror.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe have each placed bids on the club ahead of Friday's "soft" deadline, per Blow.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Al Thani's bid was below the Glazer's £6 billion valuation.

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United Football Club," Al Thani said in a statement. "The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and—above all—will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football club once more."

Ratcliffe, the richest man in Great Britain, confirmed his interest in purchasing Manchester United in January.

The head of chemical company INEOS previously attempted to buy Chelsea last year, but the club sold to Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion.

According to Forbes, Chelsea was valued at $3.1 billion (£2.57 billion) in 2022, while Manchester United was worth $4.6 billion (£3.82 billion), 19th overall among sports franchises.

The £6 billion price tag would be a world record for a sports franchise, and significantly more than the £790 million that the Glazers paid in 2005.

Fans have long had disputes with ownership, including massive protests last year.

The legendary club hasn't won a Premier League title since 2013, finishing outside the top four in five of the last nine seasons. The squad entered Sunday in third place in the table.