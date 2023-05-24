Trade Packages to Land Lakers a Star, Keep LeBron James Out of Retirement

0 of 3

Less than an hour after the Denver Nuggets secured their first NBA Finals appearance by sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James redirected the media's attention back to him with a introspective and somewhat cryptic postgame press conference.

"Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about," James told reporters.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and ESPN's Dave McMenamin later confirmed that LeBron was indeed alluding to retirement, and that had the internet stewing over possible reasons for the message.

Every move is calculated with LeBron, including much of what he says to the media. Is he really going to consider retiring? Is he just trying to apply pressure to the front office to go get him another star teammate? Could he take a gap year to watch his son play at USC and then return to the league, as suggested by Rob Perez?

For today's purposes, let's assume it's the leverage play. If that's the case, who are some potential stars L.A. could go after? And what would those deals look like?

General frameworks (that you're free to quibble over) can be found below.