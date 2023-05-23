B/R NBA Staff Roundtable: Buy or Sell LeBron James Retiring This Offseason?

0 of 4

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After sweeping through the conference finals, the Denver Nuggets are headed to their first NBA Finals, but LeBron James dropped some postgame nuggets of his own that have completely redirected much of the media's attention back to him and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his postgame press conference, LeBron said, "I've got a lot to think about... Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about."

Before the night ended, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the King was considering retirement.

But just how serious is this?

Is LeBron simply feeling the sting of a 4-0 playoff exit? And will those feelings wear off in the coming days? Is he putting this out there to apply a little pressure on the Lakers front office? Maybe he'd just take a gap year and come back when his son Bronny enters the league.

Speculation was rampant on the internet Monday night and into Tuesday morning. And it'll likely keep running wild till we get a firm decision from LeBron one way or the other.

In the meantime, Bleacher Report's NBA staff is here to dissect the news for you with a tried and true approach: Buy or Sell?

Have we really seen LeBron's last NBA game? Our best takes on the answer are below.