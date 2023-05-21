NBA Insiders Dish On Kyrie Irving's Mavs Future, Plus Potential Star Trade

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks were the undercard of the NBA's draft lottery with their precarious hold on the No. 10 pick. The 34.1 percent chance it would drop and convey to the New York Knicks was a source of anxiety for the franchise.

But the odds prevailed, and the team got a critical piece to help give Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving badly needed depth, whether in the draft itself or via trade.

Yes, Dončić and Irving both—at least as multiple competing sources indicated at the NBA's draft combine in Chicago.

"I hear they had a handshake deal before the trade [with the Brooklyn Nets]," one source said. "And Kyrie wouldn't have said yes to anything less than the max."

Is Irving worth that price?

"Maybe to Dallas, he is. I'm not sure what the market is for Kyrie, but no one with cap room is giving it to Kyrie. He comes with too much drama," another source said.

Assuming a $134 million salary cap, Irving would be eligible to re-sign with the Mavericks for a five-year, $272 million contract.

"I hear he's going back to Dallas on a 3+1 [a player option on the fourth year]. His contract will line up [identically] with Luka's." one player agent said—which would total $210.1 million.

Dončić is under contract through 2026-27 but can opt out before the 2025-26 season. Together, the pair would earn a combined $87 million combined, ramping up to $107 million if they both opt into their final years.

How to Use No. 10?

After the lottery, the news was too fresh to get a concrete sense of how Dallas will utilize its pick. The team will work out players in preparation, but a trade may be the answer.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Kansas forward Gradey Dick going to the Mavericks in his updated mock draft.

"Rookies don't usually play much in the playoffs. If the Mavs expect to be a contender [this coming season], they're probably going to need to trade 10," one source said.

More than one NBA source said they expect Dallas to be a likely destination for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. Dončić and Ayton share an agent (Bill Duffy of WME Sports) and are said to have a good relationship.

"The Suns need depth. I can see them getting Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale [McGee] back, Josh Green and No. 10," another source said. "Phoenix would probably flip the pick to another team for depth, or maybe it'd be a big multi-team deal."

Dallas can offer others like Maxi Kleber, Dāvis Bertāns, Reggie Bullock and Jaden Hardy. But Kleber is said to be one of Dončić's best friends on the team (and one of its better players) and the least likely to be dealt.

Whatever the moves, the Mavericks need to add depth in defenders, shooters and athletes to support Dončić, Irving and, if a Phoenix swap goes through, Ayton.

Are the Salaries an Issue?

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement restricts teams willing to spend excessively. Most will spend below the second apron, which projects to be $179.5 million (above leads to stringent restrictions and penalties).

Dallas may be able to field a roster with the three big names with staying below the threshold. Specifically, that would depend on who would go to Phoenix if an Ayton swap with Phoenix came to pass—and if any other players went to the Mavericks (potentially from additional franchises in a multi-team swap).

Dallas may need to get other teams involved via trade to flesh out its roster since it will be limited to the taxpayer ($5 million) or non-taxpayer ($12.2 million) mid-level exception. The latter would hard cap the team at approximately $169 million.

The Mavericks also have full rights to re-sign Christian Wood and Dwight Powell. Wood may have sign-and-trade value, but that depends on suitors and each player's willingness to participate.

Other free agents include Frank Ntilikina, Theo Pinson, Markieff Morris, Justin Holiday and two-way player McKinley Wright IV.

The franchise certainly hopes to contend after a down year. Trying to map out a postseason-ready eight-man rotation is a bit abstract—the front office has a lot of work to do—but the Mavericks got a significant asset in the No. 10 pick.

The Mavericks could change course, move on from Irving and get under the cap by about $28.5 million. That would require sacrificing other Dallas players and free agents like Bullock. But the early buzz suggests Irving will return at a premium.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.