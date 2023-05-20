Stock Up, Stock Down: How the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Changed Our Mock Draft

10 of 12

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

- Scouts praised Emoni Bates for competing in scrimmages, and he ultimately did an admirable job of trying to make the right play while still showing off the signature shot-making. He finished 7-of-14 from the floor between the two games and often looked supportive and happy for teammates' success, even if it meant possessions with no stats or shots for Bates.

However, it's still difficult to get past a 6'8", 179-pound frame with just 6'9" length and very poor athletic testing results. Defending NBA wings and separating into anything but step-back threes seems like it will be a major challenge at the next level. If he's going to get drafted, it's likely going to be somewhere in the Nos. 46-60 range, but even that isn't a sure thing.

- Judah Mintz stood out in both games by playing to his strengths, playmaking for teammates, separating into mid-range jumpers, slicing to the rim and applying pressure on defense. On the other hand, he missed his only two three-point attempts after taking just 66 in 32 games at Syracuse. And at 6'3", 176.4 pounds with a 6'3.5" wingspan, there are obvious questions about his physical profile.

Though he helped himself in Chicago, Mintz still has a difficult decision to make about the draft, as he's still viewed as a second-rounder with a far better chance at cracking a weaker 2024 first round, assuming he improves his shooting range as a sophomore.

- Andre Jackson Jr. entered Wednesday's scrimmage midway through the first quarter, immediately broke up a lob, turned it into a fastbreak bucket and drilled a catch-and-shoot jumper on the next possession. He filled the rest of the game with more defensive playmaking, savvy passes and a soft floater in the lane.

He was quieter on Thursday, and Jackson struggled to make jumpers during his pro day. Scouts even laughed at how bad it went while appreciating the fact his camp didn't try to hide his shot. After Connecticut's national title run, it's still become easier to buy him as an outlier, capable of influencing NBA games as a transition weapon, ball-mover and defender—without needing to create or shoot—playing the same role he elevated the Huskies in.

-Oscar Tshiebwe unsurprisingly had two productive scrimmages, totaling 26 points and 25 rebounds in 41 minutes. NBA teams are obviously well aware of his physicality, motor and nose for the ball around the basket. The question is whether he moved the needle with some of the mid-range shots he hit, plus the threes he knocked down during his pro day.

While we're still talking about a potential second-round pick, he only improved his chances of convincing a team that there could be a role for him, and that there is a possible outcome where Tshiebwe becomes a regular threat to make some rhythm jump shots.