2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects Ahead of the Combine

4 of 6

Lance King/Getty Images

20. GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF, Freshman)

Jackson should be salivating at the idea of predraft workouts, a favorable setting for him to showcase his shot-making and help NBA teams forget about the inefficient scoring numbers and ugly assist-to-turnover ratio. It's worth taking them into consideration, as they reflected Jackson's tough shot selection, struggles in traffic and decision-making. But he still hit 55 threes and 45 pull-ups as a 6'9", 18-year-old with enough ball-handling skill to project on-ball creation potential. An ideal landing spot may be one that gives him early minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes.

19. Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92, SF, 2004)

Coulibaly continues to produce in a supporting role for a Victor Wembanyama-led Mets 92 team headed to the Pro A playoffs. He won't be at the combine with his season still going, but he's generated enough attention with his explosive finishes, spot-up shooting and defensive flashes to earn first-round consideration.

18. Branden Podziemski (Santa Clara, PG/SG, Sophomore)

While Podziemski has shed the sleeper label, some teams may hope that he doesn't scrimmage and increase his chances of moving up boards. There will be others who want more proof that the Santa Clara sophomore can light up a floor full of second-round prospects. An ultra efficient 60.2 true shooting percentage should help validate the 19.9 points per game that were generated off advanced creation, touch and shot-making. His 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game can also alleviate concerns over his frame and defense.

17. Jett Howard (Michigan, SG/SF, Freshman)

Scouts buy Howard's shot-making, question his creation and knock his defense. The versatility to shoot off the catch, dribble and movement will represent his NBA calling card. A lack of ancillary stats (2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks) bring up concerns over his athletic limitations and additional avenues for upside. He should be more heavily targeted by teams looking for perimeter and off-ball scoring.

16. Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

News that Whitehead will undergo another foot surgery to fix an unhealed injury can actually be viewed as positive. It gives credence to the idea that he wasn't at full strength this year while struggling to get to and finish at the rim. Whitehead still shot 42.9 percent from three, while high-school tape shows more flashes of self-creation and athleticism than we saw this year from a player who was clearly limited by his foot and role. There will be teams who see too much risk, but all it takes is one to buy low on a 6'6" 18-year-old with proven shot-making, untapped scoring and strong defensive tools.

15. Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)

Teams will want Smith to participate in scrimmages and competitive workouts, though neither will happen. He'll hope to use a lack of continuity (caused by a knee injury) as an excuse, as scouts have soured on the 6'5", 185-pound guard who shot 37.6 percent and totaled 29 assists to 27 turnovers. High school results and the eye test still point to a shot-maker who's far more advanced than the small sample size of freshman numbers suggests. Promising spot-up shooting and cutting flashes should also ease concerns over his on-ball questions and overall fit.

14. Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

While a lack of passing and defense reduce Sensabaugh's offensive margin for error, his scoring efficiency and shot-making versatility were overwhelmingly sharp. He shot 45.8 off the catch, 46.1 percent off the dribble and 51.1 percent from the post, with the latter stat highlighting his ability to hit tougher, off-balance jumpers. While it's worth questioning how much space he'll consistently create, Sensabaugh didn't need much to average 16.3 points in just 24.5 minutes.

13. Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Bufkin has enough NBA support to be able to skip NBA combine scrimmages. But the consensus is he's more of a No. 15-30 prospect, as there are still some questions about his potential to create separation and shoot NBA threes. I'm higher on Bufkin and his shot-making, along with his two-way playmaking instincts and outstanding 71.1 percent finishing at the rim. His 48.9 percentage on long twos and 84.9 free-throw percentage ultimately bode well for his shooting development.

12. Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)

NBA teams aren't likely to find new takeaways about Black during the predraft process, considering his pitch mostly focuses on documented positional size and instincts/timing that can only be felt during five-on-five. He could help himself by shooting well in workouts, though regardless, teams figure to look at Black as a two-way playmaker who'll impact games without shot-making firepower, using his passing and defensive IQ and off-ball finishing.

11. Keyonte George (Baylor, SG, Freshman)

George's shot selection and inconsistent shooting may lead teams to see him more as a Jordan Poole type with the instant offense and vulnerability caused by a heavy diet of contested jumpers. The streakiness could turn off top-10 teams. But in the late lottery and mid-first round, there should be enough interest in George's self-creation and shot-making firepower, along with the flashes of breakdown penetration and secondary playmaking. The payoff with George seems most likely to come toward the end of his rookie deal.