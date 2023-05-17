2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions After Lottery Reveal

3 of 5

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Atlanta Hawks: Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, PG/SG, Sophomore)

With pressure on Atlanta to start advancing in the playoffs, the Hawks could show interest in moving No. 15 for a veteran presence. Bufkin should be in play for anyone at No. 15, as he's showcased the type of combo-guard versatility, two-way playmaking, finishing and enough shooting promise to create, score off the ball and defend both backcourt spots.

16. Utah Jazz (via Timberwolves): Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Jazz CEO Danny Ainge would put more stock into the high school scouting of Whitehead, who's having another surgery to repair a foot injury that was clearly bothering him at Duke. The 6'6", 18-year-old wing still shot extremely well from Duke, and anyone who watched the 2021-22 Monterverde season saw far more self-creation and athleticism from Whitehead than he was able to showcase in college.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

A 6'6", 235-pound efficient, three-level shot-maker, Sensabaugh could be viewed as an NBA-ready scoring wing for a team's second unit. He won't offer much else, so landing with a team that strictly values his one-on-one game and shooting would be ideal.

18. Miami Heat: GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF, Freshman)

Miami would need to stay patient with the 18-year-old Jackson, but for a 6'9" power forward, his ball-handling and shooting versatility would seemingly fit well between Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat's track record for developing prospects and overall mature roster would be great for a talent like Jackson, who could improve his decision-making and defensive effort.

19. Golden State Warriors: Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

Hawkins' spot-up and movement shooting would fit easily in Golden State. He grades as the most productive off-screen shot-maker in the draft, which should help alleviate concerns about his lack of on-ball creation.

20. Houston Rockets (via Clippers): Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara, PG/SG, Sophomore)

While some teams think of Podziemski as a sleeper, he might not be there for those hoping to steal him in the second round. He'd boost the NBA's No. 27 offense and worst three-point shooting team with his high-level creativity and shot-making, even if it's for the Rockets' lackluster second unit.

21. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, Freshman)

Brooklyn could pair Spencer Dinwiddie with another wing-sized ball-handler in Hood-Schifino, whose NBA fanbase gradually grew with his budding flashes of pull-up shot-making and flashy passes. He'll get looks earlier than this in the late lottery and teens.

22. Brooklyn Nets: Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92, SF, 2004)

With two first-round picks, the Nets could use one to swing for the fences on Coulibaly. The 18-year-old explosive leaper and shot-maker often popped next to Victor Wembanyama.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks): Dereck Lively (Duke, C, Freshman)

The Blazers figure to show interest in Lively purely for his rim protection, which seems likely to translate based on his elite length and 12.7 block percentage. Though he's limited offensively, he'd still serve as a useful high-percentage finishing and lob target.

24. Sacramento Kings: Kris Murray (Iowa, SF/PF, Junior)

While the Kings could see benefits to adding Keegan's twin brother, Kris' off-ball scoring and improved shot-making warrants consideration from all teams in the late teens and 20s. His game is similar to last year's No. 4 overall pick, with Kris offering the same type of spot-up and movement shooting, transition offense and overall opportunistic scoring.

25. Memphis Grizzlies: Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)

The Grizzlies could replace Dillon Brooks with Jones, a 6'6", versatile defender whose scoring efficiency, passing and decision-making would fit in a lineup with established scorers, shot-makers and and creators.

26. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Noah Clowney (Alabama, PF, Freshman)

Clowney can help himself in workouts with the three-ball that flickered on and off throughout his freshman season. Teams ultimately know they'd be getting a project regardless. The Pacers could deem it worth waiting for his three-and-D, power forward archetype to fully take shape.

27. Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets): Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)

Teams will be eager to work out Rupert, whose shot-making highlights and 7'3" wingspan are appealing on paper. He just may have some extra convincing to do during the predraft process considering how little he played in the NBL.

28. Utah Jazz (via 76ers): Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Teams sound split on Lewis, a 6'7" wing with smooth creation flashes, three-level shot-making skill and a 9-22 record at Pepperdine this past season. Teams will have to weigh his promising eye-test results and valued archetype against his low-impact production in a weaker conference.

29. Indiana Pacers (via Celtics): Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2003)

Miller has pushed himself into the first-round mix, showing the type of improvement that will sway teams to bet on more development. The idea of a 6'10", 19-year-old wing who can push the break, attack closeouts, score with touch and potentially make threes will look enticing in the 20s.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Bucks): Andre Jackson Jr. (Connecticut, SF, Junior)

Despite Jackson's scoring flaws, the Clippers could picture him thriving in the same point-wing role he played for the national champion Huskies. The right fit could optimize his open-floor athleticism, transition play-making, half-court ball-moving, play-finishing and defensive activity.