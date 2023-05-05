Duke's Dariq Whitehead to Have Surgery on Foot Injury; Will Be Ready for NBA Season

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Dariq Whitehead, a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is going to have another surgical procedure on his foot.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Whitehead's representatives at Excel Sports Management confirmed the operation after his initial surgery in August to repair a fractured foot didn't heal properly.

Whitehead's team also said he's expected to be fully recovered before the start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

A 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Whitehead committed to Duke in August 2021. He fractured a bone in his foot during a team workout on Aug. 29 and had surgery the following day.

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer said in an official release. "We're confident he'll be back on the court soon."

Whitehead made his season debut on Nov. 18 after missing three games. He averaged 8.3 points on 42.9 percent three-point shooting in 28 appearances. The New Jersey native scored a career-high 18 points in Duke's 65-64 win over Boston College on Jan. 7.

After the Blue Devils were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round, Whitehead announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft:

"I'm really looking forward to this next step in my basketball career and I'm truly blessed to have this opportunity. I've dreamed of these moments for so long. I can't wait to get after it and continue preparing for the NBA Draft. I want to thank Duke University from my professors to my coaches and my teammates—I appreciate your help with everything this year. I will forever be grateful for the Brotherhood!"

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Whitehead as the No. 18 prospect in his most recent big board update:

"After a preseason injury led to a slow start at Duke, Whitehead bounced back to shoot 50.7 percent overall and 53.7 percent from three over his final 13 games. He wound up at 42.9 percent from three on the year, a number that highlights gradually improving shot-making since his earlier days at Montverde Academy."

In his two-round mock draft posted on April 4, Wasserman projected Whitehead would go to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 16th overall pick.