2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects Ahead of Sweet 16

2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects Ahead of Sweet 16March 22, 2023
With the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 field set, the majority of college prospects have finished their seasons and must now prepare for the NBA pre-draft process.
There also a handful of projected lottery, first- and second-round candidates still going strong, including players from Houston, Arkansas, Gonzaga, UCLA, Alabama, Xavier and Connecticut.
There are still games left for prospects to continue strengthening their cases to NBA front offices, particularly given the high-level competition they're facing and the stakes.
Otherwise, from here on out, Portsmouth Invitational, G League Elite Camp and NBA combine performances (plus whispers from workouts) could lead to more movement on the board.
Nos. 50-41
50. Kobe Brown (Missouri, SF/PF, Senior)
Brown has entered the draft discussion, creating intrigue around his 45.5 percent three-point shooting, ball-handling at 6'8", 250 pounds, excellent passes and defensive movement (1.5 steals per game). He's already 23 years old, and NBA teams would presumably prefer that he improves his body, but Brown has surprised with how well he's shot, maneuvered off the dribble and found teammates with quick processing.
49. Ben Sheppard (Belmont, SG, Senior)
Flying below the radar, Sheppard may have to earn an invite to the G League Elite Camp or NBA Combine by showing out at the Portsmouth Invitational. A 6'6", 21-year-old guard who shot 41.5 percent from three, 45.3 percent on pull-ups, 45.0 percent on shots off screens, he also attacks open floor and driving lanes with burst and long strides. His evaluation should take into account Belmont's schedule, and his 68.4 free-throw percentage (for a senior) is a bit worrisome. But the 18.4 points and 2.9 assists, shot-making versatility, slashing and IQ plays have had Sheppard highlighted on my watch list for the past few months.
48. Keyontae Johnson (Kansas State, SF, Senior)
Now in the Sweet 16, Johnson is still working to strengthen his draft case around 40.5 percent three-point shooting, physical finishing, passing flashes and defensive tools. Though undersized for a forward at 6'5", NBA teams could detect role-player potential tied to his off-ball skills and tough mentality.
47. Tristan Vukčević (KK Partizan, PF/C, 2003)
Vukčević hasn't played much in Euroleague, but the 7'0" 20-year-old has shot 40.5 percent from three in the Adriatic League while delivering face-up flashes, passing and easy finishing. For a big his size, his skill set/level projects favorably to the NBA if he can get by athletically and defend his position.
46. James Nnaji (Barcelona, C, 2004)
Nnaji's solid 6'10" frame and athleticism are worth drafting for easy baskets and rim protection, considering Barcelona has found use for them (sparingly) in ACB and Euroleague play. His skill level remains limited, though NBA teams will hope for the 18-year-old to mirror some form of Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren.
45. Terrence Shannon (Illinois, SF, Senior)
Debated by scouts for years, Shannon made enough progress as a shot-maker and passer to justify second-round looks. The obvious draw to the senior is still the driving athleticism and defensive tools at 6'6". His NBA livelihood will likely depend on just approaching that average 35.0 percent three-point mark to complement his north-south explosion.
44. Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF/PF, Junior)
Despite the loss to No. 8 seed Arkansas, Wilson closed the season strong, unleashing his physical drives and improved shot-making to score at least 20 points in seven consecutive games. The NBA scouting lens buys his strong, 6'8" frame for transition offense, attacking and contact finishing. Inconsistent three-point shooting and defense are the drawbacks to the 22-year-old. The hold up on Wilson questions whether he's creative enough on the ball or useful enough off it.
43. Nikola Durisic (Mega MIS, SG/SF, 2004)
We'll see if Durisic enters/stays in the draft after such a poor shooting season. From an scouting perspective, there is enough tape that shows a projectable threat from three, while his ball-handling, passing and feel for the game help separate the 19-year-old from wings in the 6'8" range. In three March games, he's averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists on 6-of-15 from deep.
42. Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite, SG/SF, 2004)
Cissoko has some Swiss Army Knife potential tied to the shooting (49 3PTM) and passing (3.2 assists) flashes and physical tools for defensive versatility. He just looks a few years away from either offering enough reliable shot-making or creation to an NBA offense.
41. Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
Hawkins helped propel Connecticut past Saint Mary's with four second-half threes, adding to his credibility as one of the draft's top shot-makers and off-screen shooters. It's just difficult to fall too hard for a guard who doesn't offer much creation, two-point scoring, passing or defensive upside.
Nos. 40-31
40. Amari Bailey (UCLA, SG, Freshman)
Bailey's live-dribble passing and shot-making have come alive since Jaylen Clark went down. With the extra ball-handling reps, he's changing minds that once struggled to see one standout skill for the NBA. There suddenly appears to be enough versatility tied to his vision, pull-up game, contact finishing and defensive activity for teams to picture a 6'5" combo guard. Improving his three-point range would really help neutralize some of his creation and athletic limitations. He still has room to keep climbing the board before the draft.
39. Kel'el Ware (Oregon, C, Freshman)
Ware is trying to win back some lost support in the NIT tournament, though workouts probably represent a more favorable setting for the 7-footer. With excellent tools and mobility for finishing and shot-blocking, Ware has also flashed decent post skill and capable shooting range. Concerns over his motor and tendency to drift have spread throughout the year as he fell out of Oregon's rotation. But it's also possible they were overblown, and Oregon's veteran front line just made it difficult for Ware to lock down a role.
38. Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2004)
Miller's play has peaked, with the 19-year-old having just reached the 29-point mark for the third time in Ignite's last seven games. While the idea of a 6'10" wing with shooting potential, ball-handling for driving and floater touch was always more enticing than the results, the recent production suggest he's turning a corner. Smoothening out a choppy, low-release shooting stroke will be a top priority next season.
37. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF/PF, Senior)
Jaquez's stability has been a selling point in itself, as he's consistently given UCLA needed production and toughness to win games and advance in tournaments. Scouts have valid questions about how well he'll be able to separate in the NBA, a problem if the lack of three-point improvement means he's hit a permanent shooting wall. Regardless, at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Jaquez offers enough two-point scoring versatility and defensive strength/competitiveness for NBA teams to picture a small-ball 4 until his shot becomes more reliable.
36. Tyrese Proctor (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)
If the goal is maximizing draft stock and arriving NBA-ready, Proctor should play another season at Duke and keep working on his shooting consistency and body for finishing. It also wouldn't be totally shocking if NBA teams want to reach early because they see a surefire, future guard with enough creation ability, shot-making and passing IQ.
35. Jordan Walsh (Arkansas, SF, Freshman)
Walsh's defensive quickness, intensity and versatility are so compelling that it's worth waiting on his offense. He consistently gets stops that highlight his ability to sit in a stance, slide his feet, anticipate and make the contest. His scoring ability remains a work in progress, but there is enough evidence of open shooting, drives past closeouts, touch shots and tough finishes to remain optimistic about his chances of developing into a serviceable spot-up weapon.
34. Marcus Sasser (Houston, PG/SG, Senior)
The track record for 6'2" and under guards with limited playmaking isn't great, though there are success stories with combos like Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier. Sasser, who hit five threes against Auburn on Saturday, offers enough perimeter creation and shot-making to carve out some type of scoring-spark role.
33. Terquavion Smith (NC State, SG, Sophomore)
Smith went for 30-plus-points in two of NC State's final three games, serving scouts one last reminder about his microwave scoring and confident shot-making. Consecutive seasons below 40.0 percent from the field should also remind scouts that he's prone to cold streaks and weighs 165 pounds.
32. Noah Clowney (Alabama, PF, Freshman)
Between the three-point flashes, defensive movement and rebounding activity, Clowney should peak as a stretch 4, play-finisher and active paint presence. It just may take a few seasons for the 18-year-old to offer consistent-enough shooting and offensive value.
31. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana, PF/C, Senior)
No shooting improvement makes it difficult to picture upside with Jackson-Davis, but there is still value tied to his self-creation and passing from the post. Between his ability to score one-on-one around the key, finish rolls, find teammates and block shots, that should be enough for Jackson-Davis to provide serviceable frontcourt depth.
Nos. 30-21
30. Julian Strawther (Gonzaga, SF, Junior)
Strawther's limited creation skill could help a team land a second-round steal. He didn't add much to his off-the-dribble repertoire, but at 6'7", he's shooting 46.3 percent on spot-up threes, 48.9 percent on shots off screens and 58.0 percent on runners. Strawther seems to be hiding as a plug-and-play, off-ball shot-maker who's also a threat to attack closeouts and finish plays with one of the draft's best floaters.
29. Judah Mintz (Syracuse, SG, Freshman)
While skeptics may focus on Mintz's lack of three-pointers, his shiftiness, burst and aggressive driving mixed with dangerous mid-range shot-making could buy him to time to add range. He also averaged 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals, numbers that reflect two-way playmaking and Mintz's potential to impact games as a setup passer and defensive energizer.
28. Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92, SF, 2004)
Depending on who else is left on the board and the drafting team's willingness to wait for results, Coulibaly feels like a worthwhile gamble in the 20s. At 6'6", he's an outstanding leaper who's put up multiple 30-point games in France's U21 league, shot 61.1 percent alongside Victor Wembanyama in the LNB Pro A, made a combined 35.4 percent of his threes and put together an exciting highlight reel of defensive playmaking. Coulibaly won't turn 19 until after the draft and now has encouraging finishing and shot-making production in France's top league.
27. Kris Murray (Iowa, PF, Freshman)
Bigger, athletic teams exposed Murray at certain points of the season, whether it was Duke early or Auburn in the NCAA tournament. He still finished averaging 20.2 points, making necessary improvements as a shot-maker (2.3 3PTM) to now possess a skill set for off-ball NBA scoring with his shooting, cutting, transition game, offensive rebounding and flashes to the post.
26. Ricky Council IV (Arkansas, SG/SF, Junior)
Taking Council in the first round means gambling on shooting development and banking on his creation, shorter-range shot-making, athletic finishing, secondary passing and defensive tools translating. He combined to hit 20 free throws in Arkansas' first two tournament games by applying relentless pressure with his first step, ball-handling and power/explosion in the lane. His four assists against Kansas also highlighted some underrated playmaking that occasionally gets hidden playing with Anthony Black and Nick Smith.
25. GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF, Freshman)
The right development setting could be critical for Jackson, a 6'9" forward with fluid ball-handling and shooting skill who also struggled inside the arc (41.9 percent 2PT), totaled 86 turnovers to 27 assists and brought little defensively. He'll be the NBA's youngest player next season, and his scoring versatility remains enticing, but his bad habits suggest it could be a while before he's an NBA plus to a rotation.
24. Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
Filipowski delivered enough sequences of three-point shooting (35 3PTM), ball-handling, on-the-move finishing and post scoring for NBA teams to bet on a 7-foot, versatile NBA scoring threat. On the flip side, between his 28.2 three-point percentage, lack of explosion/elevation at 230 pounds, inconsistent shot-making and separation issues could affect him early.
23. Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)
Rupert figures to earn first-round looks just based on the three-and-D archetype that his skill set and physical tools create. He's only played 18.1 minutes per game in the NBL, so it's difficult to knock the shooting percentages, given his inability to build confidence/rhythm or play through mistakes. Instead, the eye test sees a future NBA wing at 6'6" with projectable shot-making mechanics and a 7'3" wingspan for smothering guards and forwards.
22. Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG/SF, Junior)
Lewis' 6'7" size, improved shot creation and three-level shot-making casts visions of an NBA scoring wing. Pepperdine's 9-22 record, Lewis' inability to improve it and uninspiring defense just make it difficult to project a lottery talent confidently.
21. Dereck Lively II (Duke, C, Freshman)
Dramatic improvements to Lively's defensive reads have helped revive interest in the 7-footer who's been mostly a one-dimensional finisher offensively. His archetype could still be highly valued, as evidenced by centers like Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams and former Duke anchor Mark Williams. Maybe Lively eventually adds the three-ball that he occasionally showcased in high school, but in the short term, he'll earn NBA minutes with his rim protection, pick-and-roll defense and foot speed when switched out to the perimeter. He'll enter the draft with an outstanding 12.7 block percentage and opponents having shot just 39.5 percent against him at the basket.
Nos. 20-16
20. Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara, PG/SG, Sophomore)
From an NBA projection standpoint, it's worth questioning the validity of Podziemski's production (19.9 points, 3.7 assists) given Santa Clara's schedule and his limited physical tools/athleticism. But he was too efficient (60.2 true shooting percentage) and convincing while executing his creativity, off-the-dribble shooting (39.5 percent), floater/runner touch (47.9 percent) and passing skill.
Despite a limited frame at 6'5", he led the WCC in rebounding with 8.8 boards per game.
Along with an outstanding skill level for creating separation, shot-making and playmaking, Podziemski has a level of aggression, confidence and instincts that help reduce fear over how he'll fare against NBA-level athletes. The fact that he shot 44.0 percent on catch-and-shoots and graded as one of the best transition and cutting finishers is also comforting for his off-ball projection in case the on-ball stuff doesn't carry over so easily.
19. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, Freshman)
Some of Hood-Schifino's weaknesses were exposed in the NCAA tournament, from his athleticism to his shot selection and decision-making. But there is too much to like about a 6'6", 215-ball-handler who has an easy time separating into pull-ups, shot 40.8 percent on 196 of those attempts and can also set the table with his vision and flashy, live-dribble passing.
He did have some trouble at the rim this season, but he executed enough acrobatic finishes that highlight an ability to compensate for explosion with finishing craft. NBA coaches will just want him to focus on cutting down on turnovers and defensive lapses.
18. Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)
Jones looked easy to picture on an NBA floor during his 10-point, 14-rebound, seven-assist game against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Between the pick-and-roll passing, improved shooting (38.3 percent 3PT), contact finishing at 6'6 and defensive versatility, NBA coaches won't need to find a specific fit or the right position for him.
Low-volume three-point attempts (3.3 per game), 26.9 percent on pull-ups and a 65.3 free-throw percentage do suggest Jones' jump shot will take more time. But he also more than doubled last year's three-point makes (21 to 44), while his 55.1 percent mark on floaters highlights touch.
17. Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
After a preseason injury led to a slow start at Duke, Whitehead bounced back to shoot 50.7 percent overall and 53.7 percent from three over his final 13 games. He wound up at 42.9 percent from three on the year, a number that highlights gradually improving shot-making since his earlier days at Montverde Academy.
There are valid questions about Whitehead's explosiveness and decision-making for finishing and whether he has any playmaking potential to unlock. But Whitehead will enter the draft as an 18-year-old shooter with self-creation skill and an advanced pull-up/step-back (38.2 percent on off-the-dribble jumpers).
16. Jett Howard (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
Despite a late-season ankle injury and three-point slump, Howard's shot-making for a 6'8" wing still warrants top-20 interest.
He won't have much margin for error, as his 2.0 assists per game, 25 half-court buckets at the rim in 29 games and defensive limitations suggest Howard will lean heavy on jumpers. But between his 78 made threes, his 38.1 percent mark on pull-ups and his 80.0 free-throw percentage, there are enough reasons to buy his shooting.
Occasional flashes of ball-handling into step-backs and floaters also hinted at more self-creation and scoring potential.
Nos. 15-11
15. Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)
Sensabaugh's pitch to NBA teams focuses on his scoring efficiency and the self-creation he delivered to generate a good chunk of his offense. He finished averaging 16.3 points (26.6 per 40) on 58.7 percent true shooting, scoring on and off the ball using footwork and dribble jumpers out of isolation, impressive shot-making from the post and an accurate catch-and-shoot stroke (45.8 percent).
The biggest questions revolve around his lack of playmaking at both ends (1.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.4 blocks) and whether his 235-pound frame can stay in front of guards and quicker wings.
14. Kobe Bufkin (Michigan, PG/SG, Sophomore)
A steady buildup of ball-handling and shot-making flashes culminated in Bufkin averaging 18.7 points over his final nine games. The eye test buys the smoothness of his creativity, dribble-jumper game and craftiness around the basket, but there are also promising stat indicators.
Bufkin shot 84.9 percent from the free-throw line and 48.9 percent on long twos, both of which are promising signs for his shooting potential (35.5 percent on only 3.7 3PTA). Although he isn't super strong or athletic, he was the most efficient finisher (71.1 percent at the rim) among first-round guards, showing impressive body control and adjustments to challenges.
Savvy passing, quick hands on defense and age (19) pump more intrigue into Bufkin's scouting report. He'll have an interesting decision ahead with a bigger 2023-24 role waiting and a weaker draft class to compete with next year.
13. Keyonte George (Baylor, SG, Freshman)
George finished the season poorly, shooting only 6-of-29 from the field between the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Should it be chalked up as a cold streak or a warning that his particular shot selection is difficult to consistently execute?
History says to avoid using top-10 picks on prospects with George's middling shooting percentages. But I've scouted him long enough to know he's a sharper shot-maker than the numbers say, while the eye test on his self-creation, rhythm, mechanics and overall shooting versatility remain persuasive. He's also a useful pick-and-roll passer who lost ball-handling reps to Baylor's senior guards.
George's inefficiency has raised enough red flags to drop him down draft boards. But I have enough confidence in his catch-and-shoot stroke, pull-up game, rim pressure and secondary playmaking to project him as a full-time NBA scorer.
12. Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)
The concerns with Smith have surfaced during the conference and NCAA tournaments, as he's relied on tough shot-making while offering minimal playmaking. His offense is dependent on making jumpers, and they haven't been falling.
The fact that he's attempted only 31 half-court shots at the rim with a 29.2 percentage usage is worth worrying about. But shooting and touch shots help negate that, and he's a better shot-maker than the numbers suggest.
At 6'5", Smith is also crafty with his dribble and hesitations for creating pull-up and floater opportunities. Despite the misses lately, he's still played with energy, looking to cut and force turnovers on defense.
11. Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida, PF, Freshman)
Though Hendricks had a mixed close to the season, he was consistent enough from Day 1 with a coveted combination of shooting, rim protection and defensive versatility. Regardless of NBA teams' belief in his potential to improve as a ball-handler and scorer, he should be a popular target given the value of his three-and-D archetype and how easily it will fit with most teams.
Continuing to build on the brief flashes of drives and post-ups would just be bonus development. In the meantime, Hendricks should be able to immediately upgrade a lineup with his shot-making, athleticism at the rim and defensive mobility/switchability.
Nos. 10-6
10. Cam Whitmore (Villanova, SF, Freshman)
Whitmore will enter the draft with clear-cut strengths and weaknesses that point to a high floor and high ceiling that will require improved off-the-dribble play, shooting consistency and decision-making to reach.
His explosiveness and power should immediately translate to easy baskets and defensive playmaking. He flashed promising shot-making on his 36 made threes and some encouraging self-creation potential on quick-dribble moves into step-backs and drives.
Having only 18 assists in 25 games is alarming for a wing or perimeter player, though, and his 27.5 pull-up percentage and two made floaters all season raise questions about his scoring skill set.
9. Anthony Black (Arkansas, PG/SG, Freshman)
The box score doesn't give Black credit, but he was a defensive difference-maker in Arkansas' win over Kansas. He stayed attached to Gradey Dick, closed out on shooters and provided timely help.
He's going to require a specific NBA roster that can surround him with shot-making and athleticism. Regardless, he projects as a valued, interchangeable offensive piece, whether it's as a 6'7" playmaker, ball-mover and driver or an off-ball cutter.
Black does have scoring limitations for scouts to think about, but between his versatility, defense and intangibles, he'll always be more of an impact-over-stats contributor.
8. Cason Wallace (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)
Confidence in Wallace's NBA upside started waver throughout the season, mostly due to single-digit scoring outputs that raised questions about his athletic limitations for creation at the NBA level. But the Kansas State game on Sunday should have served as a reminder that he possesses type of shot-making, touch shots, footwork and finishing craft to compensate for lacking exciting burst or explosiveness.
A 41.2 percent mark on pull-ups, strong floater game and 64.2 percent mark at the rim should make it easier to look past the athleticism concerns. His passing IQ and outstanding defensive pressure/anticipation (2.0 steals per game) are also core strengths that should be deemed translatable. Wallace is undervalued if he's being looked at as a consolation prize in the late lottery.
7. Gradey Dick (Kansas, SF, Freshman)
Dick finished the season at 40.3 percent from three with one of the most convincing shooting strokes among recent NCAA freshmen. It's made more dangerous by his 6'8" size, high release, movement and IQ for getting open and skill level to make 46.1 percent of his pull-ups.
Limited flashes of creation or playmaking will keep Dick in the Nos. 6-14 range on draft boards. But he has the physical tools, athleticism around the rim and shot-making versatility for high-upside, off-ball scoring, the type that Klay Thompson became king of during his healthy years.
6. Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman)
After a 16-point NCAA tournament debut, Walker put together his best defensive showing of the season against Auburn, finishing with six blocks, recoveries, switches and rotations. Performances like Saturday's make it easier to look past the occasional lapses he's had this season, given his outrageous physical tools at 6'8" and 240 pounds with a 7'2" wingspan.
But slotting Walker at No. 6 also means buying the offensive flashes from high school and college. Aside from the easy baskets he picks up off his power and length, he's demonstrated promising shooting range (33 3PTM), shot-making from the post and footwork and touch shots on drives past closeouts. His NBA coach may also be surprised to see how skilled of a live-dribble passer he is, something he was able to show more of at IMG.
Top Five
5. Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2004)
Thompson put together his most convincing stretch of the year en route to the Overtime championship, looking comfortable creating while making 15 threes (38.5 percent). The Overtime MVP averaged 21.0 points, got to his spots off quick dribble moves and drilled jumpers with confidence. That should help convince NBA teams to look past the bad misses and turnovers throughout the season that suggested he was more of a project.
4. Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)
Though Miller's shot isn't falling at the same rate it did earlier in the season (32.8 percent 3PT over his last 17 games), more flashes of passing and defense have taken some pressure off his need to impact games with shooting. It does seem possible for NBA teams to ultimately favor his positional size, shot-making and two-way playmaking potential at No. 2 overall.
We're still hesitant to go that far, mostly due to questions about how well his self-creation, finishing and low-release jumper will all translate. A combined 5-of-22 through two NCAA tournament games, Miller's lack of burst on drives to the basket has become evident again.
Either way, Miller has seemingly established himself as a top-four lock who's still capable of winning over more scouts in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and/or Final Four. While his scoring potential ultimately drives the Paul George or Brandon Ingram comparisons, Miller's expanding versatility is what propelled him over every other NCAA prospect on our board.
3. Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)
Miller has closed the gap at No. 3, and there may be certain teams with whom he'd fit better than Thompson. But in a vacuum, Thompson has a slight edge with a combination of 6'7" size, superhuman athletic ability and playmaking that doesn't currently exist in the NBA.
He's a shot-creating machine, especially for teammates. Thompson averaged 9.2 assists during Overtime's playoffs, frequently using his speed, handle and shiftiness to generate playmaking opportunities and his vision to capitalize as a facilitator.
While there are legitimate questions about his shooting, Thompson might just be an outlier whose transition game, slashing, cutting, elevation in the lane, runners and finishing acrobatics can allow him to score without a reliable jump shot. Even if he struggles to develop into a consistent 20-point-per-game weapon, the easy baskets, teammate creation and defense all seem like locks to translate to the NBA.
2. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)
Shut down for the season with Ignite out of the playoff picture, Henderson finished a productive second year in the G League (17.6 points, 6.4 assists) with highlights of blow-by burst, athletic finishing, setup passing and shot-making that mirror the NBA's past and present explosive ball-handling stars.
Minimal shooting improvement, turnovers, shot-selection questions and injuries may have also loosened his spot at No. 2 on draft boards. He's still No. 2 on this board, though.
Henderson has too much quickness, speed and elusiveness for creating advantages and easy scoring opportunities. At 19 years old, we're buying the made pull-ups, respectable 75.0 free-throw mark and 22 made threes, with the expectation that he'll be dangerous in the mid-range and capable from behind the arc.
His decision-making will have to get better, but he's also a ball-dominant teenager playing against pros and recent draft picks.
1. Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)
No news around Wembanyama is good news for lottery teams, who don't need to see anything else except a clean medical report. His decision to leave ASVEL for Metropolitans 92 turned out to be wise, as he's stayed heathy playing fewer games per month while getting the featured reps he wasn't last season.
It's worth noting that Wembanyama's three-point mark has dipped to 29.6 percent, though it's still not worrisome with context. The 7'4" 19-year-old has made 40 threes, attempts some off his own dribble and shoots 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.
All signs point to an instant-impact rookie for his finishing and defense. The All-Star starter upside will kick in once he starts consistently executing more self-created shots.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference.