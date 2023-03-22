2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospects Ahead of Sweet 16

7 of 7

5. Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite, SG/SF, 2004)

Thompson put together his most convincing stretch of the year en route to the Overtime championship, looking comfortable creating while making 15 threes (38.5 percent). The Overtime MVP averaged 21.0 points, got to his spots off quick dribble moves and drilled jumpers with confidence. That should help convince NBA teams to look past the bad misses and turnovers throughout the season that suggested he was more of a project.

4. Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)

Though Miller's shot isn't falling at the same rate it did earlier in the season (32.8 percent 3PT over his last 17 games), more flashes of passing and defense have taken some pressure off his need to impact games with shooting. It does seem possible for NBA teams to ultimately favor his positional size, shot-making and two-way playmaking potential at No. 2 overall.

We're still hesitant to go that far, mostly due to questions about how well his self-creation, finishing and low-release jumper will all translate. A combined 5-of-22 through two NCAA tournament games, Miller's lack of burst on drives to the basket has become evident again.

Either way, Miller has seemingly established himself as a top-four lock who's still capable of winning over more scouts in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight and/or Final Four. While his scoring potential ultimately drives the Paul George or Brandon Ingram comparisons, Miller's expanding versatility is what propelled him over every other NCAA prospect on our board.

3. Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)

Miller has closed the gap at No. 3, and there may be certain teams with whom he'd fit better than Thompson. But in a vacuum, Thompson has a slight edge with a combination of 6'7" size, superhuman athletic ability and playmaking that doesn't currently exist in the NBA.

He's a shot-creating machine, especially for teammates. Thompson averaged 9.2 assists during Overtime's playoffs, frequently using his speed, handle and shiftiness to generate playmaking opportunities and his vision to capitalize as a facilitator.

While there are legitimate questions about his shooting, Thompson might just be an outlier whose transition game, slashing, cutting, elevation in the lane, runners and finishing acrobatics can allow him to score without a reliable jump shot. Even if he struggles to develop into a consistent 20-point-per-game weapon, the easy baskets, teammate creation and defense all seem like locks to translate to the NBA.

2. Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

Shut down for the season with Ignite out of the playoff picture, Henderson finished a productive second year in the G League (17.6 points, 6.4 assists) with highlights of blow-by burst, athletic finishing, setup passing and shot-making that mirror the NBA's past and present explosive ball-handling stars.

Minimal shooting improvement, turnovers, shot-selection questions and injuries may have also loosened his spot at No. 2 on draft boards. He's still No. 2 on this board, though.

Henderson has too much quickness, speed and elusiveness for creating advantages and easy scoring opportunities. At 19 years old, we're buying the made pull-ups, respectable 75.0 free-throw mark and 22 made threes, with the expectation that he'll be dangerous in the mid-range and capable from behind the arc.

His decision-making will have to get better, but he's also a ball-dominant teenager playing against pros and recent draft picks.

1. Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)

No news around Wembanyama is good news for lottery teams, who don't need to see anything else except a clean medical report. His decision to leave ASVEL for Metropolitans 92 turned out to be wise, as he's stayed heathy playing fewer games per month while getting the featured reps he wasn't last season.

It's worth noting that Wembanyama's three-point mark has dipped to 29.6 percent, though it's still not worrisome with context. The 7'4" 19-year-old has made 40 threes, attempts some off his own dribble and shoots 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.

All signs point to an instant-impact rookie for his finishing and defense. The All-Star starter upside will kick in once he starts consistently executing more self-created shots.

