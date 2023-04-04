2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Post March Madness

3 of 5

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

15. Atlanta Hawks: Jett Howard (Michigan, SF, Freshman)

The combination of 6'8" size and shooting versatility will make Howard look like a safe pick outside the lottery. How early he goes will come down to a team's belief in his creation development and the likelihood he improves defensively.

16. Los Angeles Lakers: Dariq Whitehead (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

Considering the high school tape and college film told different stories, Whitehead is expected to finish near the lottery on some boards and ranked late in the 20s on others. Scouts are more trusting of Whitehead's shooting than they were this time last year. Shot-making and defensive tools alone should warrant first-round interest. Teams buying the self-creation and passing flashes improving from ages 19-21 will have him ranked higher.

17. New Orleans Pelicans: Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

Twenty-one threes in the NCAA tournament gave Hawkins 109 for the season and a case for being the class' top shot-maker. Teams have to ask about the upside of a 6'5" non-creator, passer or defensive playmaker, but at the least, he should serve as a plug-and-play shooter with his shooting versatility.

18. Houston Rockets: Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2004)

Teams will be eager to bring Rupert in for workouts, given his lack of playing time in the NBL and the hype around his shot-making and 7'3" wingspan for three-and-D.

19. Golden State Warriors: Colby Jones (Xavier, PG/SG, Junior)

Versatility and an impact on winning have Jones near the top 20 on draft bards. He'll appeal most to teams more interested in acquiring an immediate role player than gambling on upside.

20. Miami Heat: Dereck Lively II (Duke, C, Freshman)

Only teams focused on improving defensively will target Lively, whose length, foot speed and improved reads have teams re-buying the rim protection that popped in high school. Though limited to mostly easy baskets and putbacks on offense, a recent surge in the finisher-shot-blocker archetype making clear impacts should help Lively's case.

21. Brooklyn Nets: Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana, PG/SG, Freshman)

Hood-Schifino may have raised some eyebrows of late with cold shooting and some lackadaisical play. There will still be first-round interest in a 6'6" ball-handler who can control possessions with his pace, sink defenses with his pull-up and facilitate.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine, SG/SF, Sophomore)

Lewis may benefit from some distance between the end of the season and draft process. He jumped out early, turning heads with improved, smooth creation flashes, shot-making versatility and consistency through two months, but a shooting slump extinguished excitement over the early numbers. Pepperdine's 9-22 record has also kept interest in Lewis from blowing up. His body type, scoring skill set and fluidity should re-pop in workouts.

23. Portland Trail Blazers (via Knicks): GG Jackson (South Carolina, PF, Freshman)

Jackson's flashes of ball-handling, shooting versatility and athletic finishes hint at upside. His 38.4 field-goal percentage, 27 assists, 74 turnovers and lack of defensive playmaking will scare impatient teams away. He'll either go to a rebuilding team that gives him the freedom to play through mistakes or a playoff team interested in developing a project for the future.

24. Sacramento Kings: Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

Sensabaugh will attract teams focused on adding scoring firepower. Consistent production and ultra efficiency show how effective his self-creation and shot-making were against college defenses. Teams just question how well his 235-pound frame will execute against NBA wings, because the lack of passing and defense reduces his margin for error.

25. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): Kyle Filipowski (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)

For a 7-footer, three-point range, face-up moves, post skill and defensive mobility have earned Filipowski first-round grades. Inconsistent shooting and separation trouble against athleticism/length will keep lottery teams from reaching.

26. Memphis Grizzlies: Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara, PG/SG, Sophomore)

While some teams may have questions about Podziemski's frame, athleticism and defensive projection for the NBA, they won't negate the efficient production and what it says about his skill level as a creator, shot-maker and passer. Leading the conference in rebounding while averaging 1.8 steals should also help ease concerns over his physicality or quickness. From an optics standpoint, it can't hurt Podziemski that former Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams may be up for Rookie of the Year after similarly playing against WCC competition.

27. Utah Jazz (via 76ers): Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA, SF/PF, Senior)

Jaquez carried UCLA during the season and through most of the NCAA tournament, despite the fact that his game isn't suited for a No. 1 option role. He'll play a supporting role at the next level that values his versatility, toughness and defense.

28. Charlotte Hornets (via Nuggets): Leonard Miller (G League Ignite, SF, 2004)

While there has been a focus on his choppy shooting mechanics, Miller's two-point efficiency, face-up fluidity, touch shots and free throws, 6'10" wing size, age (19) and gradual improvement will buy him time with NBA teams. He's a candidate to rise up boards over the next two months, especially considering he'll be familiar with the predraft process after going through it last year.

29. Indiana Pacers (via Celtics): Kris Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)

Production, improved shooting, cutting, offensive rebounding and transition finishing have teams picturing an off-ball scorer in Murray. The excitement around his breakout just cooled down due to tough games against bigger, more athletic front lines.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via Bucks): Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92, SF, 2004)

Coulibaly wasn't productive enough for teams to reach in the top 20, but athleticism, shot-making flashes, defensive playmaking and age (19) create enough upside to entice a team in the late first round.