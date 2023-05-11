Draymond's Future, Kyrie's Decision and Top 2023 NBA Free-Agency Storylines to Know

1 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

From the outside looking in, James Harden is seemingly enjoying quite the charmed existence with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is second-in-command behind only league MVP Joel Embiid on a club with legitimate championship aspirations. There are other scorers on the roster—Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris chief among them—but not such an overwhelming number that Harden is at risk of getting lost in the shuffle.

Presumably, this all sets up for the 33-year-old bearded baller to age as gracefully as possible. He can be selective with his offensive looks, but he also has the freedom to take over. Whenever his decline ramps up, he can simply slide a bit out of the spotlight and let someone such as Maxey handle more of its shine.

One might think, then, the only decision Harden needs to make this summer is about how to structure his pay rate in Philadelphia for next season: Does he pick up his $35.6 million player option or opt out of it for a longer deal that could cut into his annual salary?

Yet, he is reportedly mulling another option, and this Door No. 3 would take him—of all places—back to the Houston Rockets.

"The Houston Rockets loom as a real suitor in free agency this summer," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski relayed on NBA Countdown (h/t RocketsWire). "... There are a lot of things that are attractive to Houston for [Harden]. It is essentially home, family, there's familiarity with that organization and that community."



The idea of Harden abandoning the championship-chasing 76ers to rejoin the rebuilding Rockets seems baffling from a basketball standpoint, but free-agency decisions are often bigger than basketball. It's a lifestyle choice as much as anything, and maybe Space City has some comforts he can't find in Philly.

Maybe this is all a leverage play on Harden's part—at his age, he's hardly guaranteed to find max money—but there have been too many links between him and Houston to dismiss the possibility outright.

