    Rockets Insider: James Harden's Odds of Leaving 76ers, Returning to HOU '7 out of 10'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 21, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 13: Jalen Green #4 of the Houston Rockets and James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers after the game on February 13, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    James Harden requested a trade from the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season, but he reportedly could be on his way back in free agency during the upcoming offseason.

    Harden has a $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign, and Kelly Iko of The Athletic discussed his future during an appearance on local television in Houston (h/t Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice).

    "I'm putting it at a seven out of 10," Iko said of the chance Harden returns. "I think where there's smoke there's fire, and James loves this city. He loves those guys on the roster, young players in Houston. He has ties to the city, businesses, his home is here, and crazier things have happened. Don't call me crazy, but you might be seeing something different."

    The guard, who is currently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, played for the Rockets from 2012-13 until they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

    The idea of a potential return is not new, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Christmas Day that Harden was "seriously considering" such a move.

    Wojnarowski called it "a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago" but also noted "Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there."

    Harden is a future Hall of Famer with a resume that includes the 2017-18 MVP, three scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections, 10 All-Star nods and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

    Yet the one thing that is missing is a championship, and it is difficult to see him changing that if he returns to the Rockets at 34 years old for the 2023-24 season. Yes, there is some young potential in place with Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., but the team also has the worst record in the league at 13-45.

    Harden's presence would only elevate the Rockets so much, and they likely won't realistically be competing for a title anytime soon.

    That is something the guard will have to weigh as he is making his decision, but it is clear Houston still has a chance at this point.