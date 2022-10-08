Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Jordan Poole; 'I Was Wrong'

Draymond Green (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Draymond Green publicly apologized for punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a training-camp practice this week.

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team," Green told reporters Saturday. "I have apologized to Jordan."

The four-time NBA All-Star added he's going to step away from the team for at least "a few days" so the Warriors can "start their healing."

Golden State general manager Bob Myers said Thursday that Green had already apologized behind closed doors and noted the organization would handle the situation in-house.

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers told reporters. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

Myers initially said he didn't expect the longtime franchise cornerstone to miss any games because of the incident.

Green's decision to leave the team in the short term means he'll likely sit out at least the next two preseason contests, Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers and Tuesday vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Dubs are scheduled to open the regular season Oct. 18 when they host the Lakers at the Chase Center. Green said he hopes to play in that game but didn't guarantee he would.

Meanwhile, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr both refuted speculation that Poole's behavior had played in a role in the physical altercation.

"The only thing I will say is that Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp," Kerr said Thursday. "There was a report that I was made aware of last night that someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude in camp. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Curry added: "It's absolute B.S."

Green and Poole have been teammates since 2019, when Golden State selected the University of Michigan alum in the first round of that year's draft. The veteran forward said he hasn't interacted with the fourth-year guard since the apology.

"I want to give Jordan space," Green said Saturday "... I didn't get much from Jordan, I didn't expect much, and I didn't try to get much."

The Warriors are the defending NBA champions after capturing their fourth title since 2015 in June.