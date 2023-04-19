Warriors' Draymond Green Suspended 1 Game for Stomping on Kings' Domantas Sabonis

AP Photo/Randall Benton

The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their best players for Thursday's crucial Game 3 matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended for the game for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis in Monday's Game 2. The press release noted that the decision to suspend him "was based in part on Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

