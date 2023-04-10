Luka Dončić Hopes Kyrie Irving Signs New Mavericks Contract: 'It's a Great Fit'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Despite the disappointing finish to the 2022-23 season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić hopes the team can re-sign point guard Kyrie Irving this summer so they can continue developing their partnership.

"He's a great player. He just wants peace. It's a great fit," Dončić told reporters on Sunday. "I wish we can continue that chemistry, relationship—it won't happen in a day, a week."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.