    Luka Dončić Hopes Kyrie Irving Signs New Mavericks Contract: 'It's a Great Fit'

    Doric SamApril 10, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 26 : Kyrie Irving #2 and teammate Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shake hands during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Despite the disappointing finish to the 2022-23 season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić hopes the team can re-sign point guard Kyrie Irving this summer so they can continue developing their partnership.

    "He's a great player. He just wants peace. It's a great fit," Dončić told reporters on Sunday. "I wish we can continue that chemistry, relationship—it won't happen in a day, a week."

