Dillon Brooks Defended by Wendell Carter Jr. amid Grizzlies Rumors: 'A Great Player'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks has made a lot of enemies within the NBA landscape, but Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is not one of them.

In an interview with TMZ, Carter was asked his opinion on the pending UFA, stating that he believed the narratives about Brooks are being blown out of proportion.

"I think Dillon Brooks is a great person and a great player," Carter said. "A lot of people like to make their own narratives about a lot of players from whatever they may do, which I don't think is fair. But I feel like he's a great player."

Carter then stated his belief that Brooks has a promising future ahead of him, whether it is in Memphis or not. This comes after a rumor surfaced that the franchise had no intention of bringing the forward back following the conclusion of his contract this summer.

Brooks is a six-year veteran and has averaged 14.5 points in his career. He helped lead the Grizzlies to the Western Conference's second seed, but Memphis fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Brooks was criticized for his performance and antics during the series, and although the team regrets how the situation was reported, it appears his time in Memphis is over.

The 2017 second-round pick appears to have a market entering the offseason, including the Detroit Pistons, but it is safe to wonder if Carter's comments show interest from the Orlando Magic. The team is projected to have more than $60 million in practical cap space and finished 13th in the East in 2022-23.

NBA free agency will begin on July 6.