    Dillon Brooks Mocked by NBA Fans Amid Rumors He Won't Return to Grizzlies

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 2, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 02: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in action against the Chicago Bulls on April 02, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
    Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

    We don't know where Dillon Brooks will end up this offseason, but we know one place where he won't end up.

    The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies told Brooks "he will not be brought back under any circumstances."

    The 27-year-old was the face of Memphis' first-round loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The contrast between him trash-talking LeBron James after a Game 2 victory and then making himself unavailable to reporters when the Grizzlies started losing was impossible to ignore.

    The extent to which Brooks became a source of mockery on social media this postseason was reinforced when Charania's report dropped:

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Grizzlies hitting Dillon Brooks with the same line my girlfriend hit me with freshman year 😔 <a href="https://t.co/y26UFQQGIQ">https://t.co/y26UFQQGIQ</a>

    Fat Kid Deals @FatKidDeals

    Get your 2023-24 Dillon Brooks Jersey now!<a href="https://t.co/uw2c4UdGIH">https://t.co/uw2c4UdGIH</a> <a href="https://t.co/xkUI4MnqHO">https://t.co/xkUI4MnqHO</a> <a href="https://t.co/EIbYZ7TL5P">pic.twitter.com/EIbYZ7TL5P</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    The Memphis Grizzlies: <a href="https://t.co/FLBAtWpOWt">pic.twitter.com/FLBAtWpOWt</a>

    Angelo @_klaynation_

    The Grizzlies not bringing Dillon Brooks back "under any circumstances" makes this Draymond video SO much funnier🤣<a href="https://t.co/74Z8zGJQgP">pic.twitter.com/74Z8zGJQgP</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Dillon Brooks trying to get into the Grizzlies facility <a href="https://t.co/hEVdy2KZDj">pic.twitter.com/hEVdy2KZDj</a>

    Backfired NBA History pod @backfiredNBApod

    Dillon Brooks gone 🙌🙌🙌 <a href="https://t.co/GxMnhD6vdS">https://t.co/GxMnhD6vdS</a> <a href="https://t.co/5WSlcMWBeG">pic.twitter.com/5WSlcMWBeG</a>

    Local Man (Surviving #1) @localmanszn

    "Under any circumstances'" is now trending 😭😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/gPYopBLS2t">https://t.co/gPYopBLS2t</a>

    🇭🇹 Westeros Refugee 🇭🇹 @Kirsh_TLFO

    "Under any circumstances" <a href="https://t.co/otyg3oV2LC">https://t.co/otyg3oV2LC</a> <a href="https://t.co/4hyPmOuWt4">pic.twitter.com/4hyPmOuWt4</a>

    Coach Ollie 🏁🇨🇩 @Coach_OllieK

    not a "hey man, we think we're going to go a different way" but a "we not bring you back under ANY circumstances" …just wrote his career in the NBA

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    That "not under any circumstances" line is basically a Mortal Kombat fatality. <a href="https://t.co/Rpe4zcbWQq">https://t.co/Rpe4zcbWQq</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qq7Zfj8Cbq">pic.twitter.com/Qq7Zfj8Cbq</a>

    𝕭ron (Parody) @cookedbylegoat

    The Grizzlies after seeing how Dillon Brooks played against the Lakers <a href="https://t.co/nOZ6ABDbGr">pic.twitter.com/nOZ6ABDbGr</a>

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    lebron waking up to the dillon brooks news <a href="https://t.co/Pwswatykko">pic.twitter.com/Pwswatykko</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    LeBron seeing the Dillon Brooks news <a href="https://t.co/PHJhCL6zcS">pic.twitter.com/PHJhCL6zcS</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Grizzlies to Dillon Brooks basically: <a href="https://t.co/AqUrGDeXci">pic.twitter.com/AqUrGDeXci</a>

    However, others are wondering whether Memphis will do some more soul-searching, because the team's exit arguably reflected a deeper problem.

    In February 2022, star point guard Ja Morant said the Grizzlies "climb up the chimney" and "ain't ducking no smoke." Almost exactly one year later, Morant complained about how the team was perceived.

    In an anonymous poll conducted by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins, one player said the Grizzlies "talk when they're winning" and "don't say s--t when they're losing."

    By letting Brooks walk as a free agent, some believe he could be unfairly scapegoated.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Not a Brooks fan but "Under any circumstances" is shitty. The Grizz might want to look in the mirror for the culture they've created. <a href="https://t.co/bul9g0KKv9">https://t.co/bul9g0KKv9</a>

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Oh I see what's going on in Memphis. They're making Dillon Brooks the fall guy. BS! That free culture is who they've been the last 3 years. Wasn't a problem until they got embarrassed. Leadership need some of that smoke too! Carry on..

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    (whispers so quietly mice are checking if their ears are working)<br><br>It also feels like the Grizzlies are scapegoating Brooks for a young, immature culture they've fostered in placating the guy cosplaying as a gangster

    The Box and One @TheBoxAndOne_

    The likely conclusion, even if this sounds a tad harsh <br><br>Just don't make Brooks the scapegoat for a playoff exit. The Grizzlies have plenty of problems on the wing with playmaking and spacing. Just moving on from Brooks doesn't solve that <a href="https://t.co/rYRkuEtuQ0">https://t.co/rYRkuEtuQ0</a>

    General manager Zach Kleiman foreshadowed the organization's approach with Brooks when he said the Grizzlies had "some self-created distractions in the series and along the way." Kleiman also appeared to hint at a pivot toward veteran additions to atone for what happened this season.

    Fans will be eager to see what that translates into this offseason.