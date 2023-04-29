Dillon Brooks Doesn't Speak to Media After LeBron James, Lakers Eliminate Grizzlies

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks did not speak with reporters after his team fell 125-85 to the Los Angeles Lakers to cap their Western Conference first-round playoff series loss on Friday.

Brooks had a lot to say about Lakers superstar LeBron James after the Grizzlies won Game 2 by a 103-93 score:

However, Brooks did not speak with reporters after they lost Games 3 and 4. He did talk with them after a Game 5 win and gave this response to ESPN's Tim MacMahon about his shooting slump:

However, Brooks did not talk with the media again after the Grizzlies season ended in L.A.

Brooks shot poorly in the Lakers series, making just 31.2 percent of his field goals and 23.8 percent of his threes for 10.5 points per game. He also had just 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Brooks wasn't the only Grizzlies player to make bold statements this year, as star guard Ja Morant previously said that he was "fine in the West." Morant did address reaction to his comments after the Grizzlies were bounced out of the playoffs though.

As for Brooks, he may have played his last game in Memphis with his contract expiring this year.

As for the Grizzlies, a once-promising season comes to a bitterly disappointing end as the No. 2 seed exits the playoffs early.

Memphis still has pieces in place to stay in the playoff picture with Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane as the core three but more work needs to be done to earn the team's first Western Conference title in franchise history.