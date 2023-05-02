Dillon Brooks' Top Potential Landing Spots amid Rumors Grizzlies Won't Re-Sign SF

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Dillon Brooks' career in Memphis is over.

The Grizzlies reportedly informed Brooks the franchise has no plans on re-signing him when he enters free agency this July, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Brooks is the longest-tenured player on the Grizzlies roster, spending his first six seasons in Memphis. A coup as a second-round pick in 2017, Brooks emerged as a quality three-and-D player on the perimeter and sometimes an irritant for opposing stars.

One problem: He irritant antics have increasingly backfired.

Charania reported the situation reached a breaking point in the Grizzlies' first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, which saw Brooks try and fail to get under the skin of LeBron James. Instead, it was Brooks blaming the media for painting him as a "villain" while James later mocked him on social media after the Lakers' six-game victory.

Brooks' actions not only cost him a place in Memphis' rotation but also likely tens of millions of dollars. He will enter the free-agent market after NBA front offices saw him bark a big game while providing a toothless bite when it mattered. It's almost certain offers to Brooks will pale in comparison to what the Grizzlies reportedly put on the table in contract extension talks earlier this season.

As it stands, Brooks would probably benefit from taking a one-year contract for the mid-level or taxpayer mid-level, keeping his head down and allowing his play to do the talking.

Here's a look at a few potential options on the open market.

The Unlikely (But Good) Fit: Golden State Warriors

The NBA's new collective bargaining agreement will greatly inhibit the Warriors' ability to improve their roster, but if Brooks is willing to take a deal on the veteran's minimum, he could become head coach Steve Kerr's latest reclamation project.

The Warriors have long trusted their internal chemistry, and team structure can overcome personality obstacles. Golden State famously took a chance on the similarly demonstrative DeMarcus Cousins in 2018 when the four-time All-Star center was dealing with a torn Achilles. Cousins didn't pan out, as injuries derailed his career, but the move expressed a willingness to take on a distressed asset with talent.

Brooks could fit in as a rotational wing behind Andrew Wiggins and give the Warriors two players on their bench capable of dropping 20 points (Jordan Poole being the other). It's fair to wonder if this is the time for the Warriors to take a chemistry risk—after all, punches have been thrown behind the scenes—but outline of a short-term partnership is there.

The Funniest Fit: Los Angeles Lakers

Admittedly, the Lakers are here in part because it's the funniest possible outcome. Brooks coming hat in hand to James' doorstep for a job would put him on a long list of foes-turned-friends, joining Lance Stephenson and Stanley Johnson, among others.

But it's also a potentially strong basketball fit.

James is, as Brooks put it, old. He'll turn 39 in December and be playing in his 21st NBA season. The guy limping through these playoffs is not the one who averaged nearly 34 points per game in January. King James may have the longest prime of any player in NBA history, but he's still Father Time's son—the dip in play will only continue.

Brooks is a strong defender who can help out on the perimeter, combining with Rui Hachimura (presuming he's re-signed) and Jarred Vanderbilt to lessen the load for James on that end of the floor.

On the offensive end, James can open up the floor for Brooks in ways not even Ja Morant could. Brooks wouldn't be the first or last player to have his best shooting season playing with one of the greatest passers and gravitational forces basketball has ever seen.

The Lakers' cap situation is also significantly cleaner than Golden State's, making it almost certain they'll be able to offer at least the taxpayer mid-level exception—if not the full mid-level.

If Brooks is willing to set his pride aside—both on a personal level and in terms of his role—he could be a good fit.

The Best Fit: Phoenix Suns

The Suns have their four building blocks in place with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

The rest of their roster...well, let's just say it leaves a lot to be desired.

Going to Phoenix could provide Brooks the best of all worlds, a starting role combined with veteran leadership that frankly won't put up with his nonsense. Brooks would be an instant improvement over Josh Okogie, who has essentially provided nothing on either end of the floor as Phoenix dropped to 0-2 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Suns are a borderline certainty to unload most of their current bench rotation, which was depleted as part of the midseason trade for Durant. The cap figures for Phoenix's four stars will make it impossible to offer anything more than the taxpayer mid-level, but Brooks isn't in a strong negotiating position.

This is a chance for a starting role on a title contender. And, not for nothing, a potential way to get back at the Grizzlies for kicking him to the curb.