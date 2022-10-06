Bob Myers Addresses Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Fight at Warriors Practice

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are already dealing with some early turmoil after Draymond Green got into a physical altercation with Jordan Poole in practice on Wednesday.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the incident on Thursday, telling reporters that Green's punishment will be handled internally and adding that he "doesn't anticipate" Green will miss any games, which likely means he will be fined instead. The star forward apologized to the team Thursday morning but did not participate in practice.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Green and Poole had been jawing back and forth before some pushing ensued, which culminated with Green throwing a punch that made contact with Poole. The 23-year-old wasn't injured and managed to complete the practice, but team officials were reportedly reviewing the incident.

Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season and could opt to test free agency next summer if he isn't signed to a long-term extension. He recently told reporters he doesn't think he'll receive an offer prior to the start of the regular season. Poole is also in line for an extension after a breakout performance last season.

Myers said he didn't think the incident was stirred up by talk over who would end up getting paid. He added that he doesn't believe it will have any long-term affect on the team going forward.

"This group has been together a long time, which means you've been through a lot," he said. "It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also addressed the altercation on Thursday, telling reporters that Green will remain out of practice Friday and will return on Saturday. He also echoed Myers' belief that neither Green nor Poole was unhappy with their respective contract situations:

The Warriors will begin their defense of their 2022 NBA championship when they open the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.