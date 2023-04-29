NBA Fans Troll Dillon Brooks as LeBron James, Lakers Eliminate Grizzlies

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If Dillon Brooks' has learned anything from this playoff run, it should be that his bear-poking days are over.

The Memphis Grizzlies were completely dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday's night 40-point rout at Crypto.com Arena to close out the first-round series in six games and send Brooks packing to Cancun for the offseason.

Brooks was talking a lot of trash in the early going of the series, even going as far as to call LeBron James—the NBA's all-time leading scorer—"old" following the Grizzlies' win in Game 2. It ended up being a terrible mistake as Memphis went on to lose the next two games, which effectively ended the series.

He was particularly bad in the biggest moments of the matchup as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference got bounced. He scored a combined 29 points in the Grizzlies' final three losses on 11-of-37 shooting from the field.

It was a performance that NBA Twitter relished, and it wasn't going to let the 27-year-old forward forget anytime soon, placing the blame of the series loss on him.

Brooks was trolled throughout the series, especially after he got ejected in Game 3 when he hit James in the groin area early in the second half. It was a meltdown of epic proportions for one of the biggest heels in the entire NBA.

The Grizzlies will have plenty to think about this offseason after becoming the second top-two seed to be bounced out of the playoffs this year. They may have to tone down some of the antics—especially Brooks—until they have something to boast about.