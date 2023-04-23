X

    Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Ridiculed by Fans After Ejection for Foul on LeBron James

    Francisco RosaApril 23, 2023

    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    A highly anticipated Game 3 matchup between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks was cut short Saturday night after the Grizzlies forward was ejected early in the third quarter.

    Brooks, who talked plenty of trash to James during Memphis' Game 2 win on Wednesday, was assessed a flagrant-2 foul after James took a shot to the groin not even a minute into the second half.

    It was a moment that NBA fans aren't going to let Brooks forget anytime soon, especially after all the shots he took at the King to start the Grizzlies' playoff run.

    Brooks called James "old" following Game 2, poking one of the most elite competitors the NBA has ever seen. And the Lakers came out on fire to back up their leader.

    The Grizzlies were held to just nine points in the opening quarter, one of the lowest scoring first quarters in postseason history. Brooks didn't do much to help, as he left the game with just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.

    Meanwhile, James had 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists midway through the third quarter.

    So, all that talk looks cheaper than a dollar store gift card. And NBA Twitter was sure to let Brooks know about it, making a bad night even worse.

    ESPN @espn

    Dillon Brooks was ejected after receiving a flagrant 2 for this hit to LeBron. <a href="https://t.co/LL9CLRAryy">pic.twitter.com/LL9CLRAryy</a>

    Eric Spitaleri @Truthspeaker630

    Dillon Brooks is a bum, a complete embarrassment

    Jacob Shames @Jacob_Shames

    If you're reading this tweet you had a better night than Dillon Brooks

    D. Carter @CarterCarlito

    Dillon Brooks is a SCRUB

    Burner Jawn @DLOYoung

    Dillon Brooks is a clown 🤡 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a>

    P @THAT_G0MEZ

    Dillon Brooks taking so many L's that he gave himself the rest of the night off <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    bryan 🫐 @ShowtimeKnicks

    This was Dillon Brooks's legacy game and he folded

    This isn't the first time someone talked trash to James and then got burned. Many others have suffered the same fate as Brooks, perhaps just not as brutally.

    Brooks has been a bit of a controversial figure over the last few seasons, as he's always right in the mix, talking trash to some of the best players in the league while not having an extensive record of success in the NBA.

    Earlier in the year, he was destroyed by Draymond Green on his podcast when Green—a four-time champion—essentially called Brooks a scrub.

    But Saturday night's embarrassment might be a rougher moment for the 27-year-old.