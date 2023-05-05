Dillon Brooks Rumors: Pistons Linked as Suitor for SF amid Reported Grizzlies Split

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As Dillon Brooks prepares for his first foray into free agency, the Detroit Pistons could be a potential landing spot for the outspoken forward.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Pistons have been cited as a "team to watch" for Brooks this summer.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier this week that the Memphis Grizzlies informed Brooks during their end-of-season exit meeting that they don't intend to sign him to a new contract after both sides determined a fresh start was in their best interest.

