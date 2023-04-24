NFL Draft Rumors: Some Think Seahawks Will Pick Anthony Richardson If QB's Available

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears Anthony Richardson could be headed to the Pacific Northwest.

A rumor reported by ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says that there is "chatter in league circles" that the Seattle Seahawks may be targeting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

This possibility could be considered a bit odd because the team re-signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year, $105 million contract in the offseason. This deal does notably come with an option for the team to opt out after next year.

Richardson is rated as the seventh overall player by Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen.

Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2022, which was his single season as the starter for the Florida Gators. He led the Gators to a 6-7 overall record and a bowl game appearance.

What is especially intriguing about Richardson is his physical ability. He was sensational at this year's combine and possesses a 6'4", 244-pound frame.

Smith had a breakout 2022 season that saw him throw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named the 2022 AP Comeback Player of the Year and led Seattle to an NFC Wild Card berth.

Still, the potential for greatness with Richardson, who has drawn comparisons to 2015 MVP Cam Newton, may be tough to pass up for a Seahawks team that saw a lot of success with dual-threat quarterback Russell Wilson over the past decade.

The Seahawks hold the fifth pick as well as the 20th pick in the first round. They received the fifth pick from the Wilson trade from last spring. Seattle has not taken a quarterback in the first round since selecting Rick Mirer with the second overall pick in 1993.