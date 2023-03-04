Anthony Richardson Sets QB Records at 2023 NFL Combine: Full Measurements, Highlights

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson turned in a history-making performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The NFL announced that Richardson set new quarterback combine records in both the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) and vertical jump (40.5 inches).

Richardson showcased his immense athleticism and leg strength with dominant performances in drills that are normally the specialty of wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs:

As if that wasn't enough, Richardson dazzled in the 40-yard dash as well, running it in an unofficial time of 4.40 seconds:

Per Next Gen Stats, that was the second-fastest 40 time for a quarterback at the combine since 2003, and it tied Richardson with Robert Griffin III for the most athletic performance by a quarterback at the combine during that same timeframe:

Last season was Richardson's first and only full campaign as a starting quarterback at the collegiate level, and he showed off some special traits that were present Saturday at the combine.

The passing numbers left something to be desired, as he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he did show off a hugely powerful arm at times.

Richardson also dominated with his legs, rushing for 654 yards and nine touchdowns for the Gators.

Given that and what he showed at the combine, some observers hyped Richardson up in a huge way Saturday on Twitter:

Aside from his skill set, Richardson also won big at the combine with his measurements, as he is shaping up to be one of the biggest quarterbacks in the NFL at 6'4¼" and 244 pounds.

NFL Research and NFL draft analyst Warren Sharp noted how Richardson compares favorably to some of the biggest quarterbacks of today and the past, as well as other positions:

In the weeks and months since the end of the college season, Richardson has seemingly cemented himself as a likely first-round pick at quarterback along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Richardson was once thought to perhaps be a late first-rounder at best, but his stock appears to be booming, and his performance at the combine likely only increased it even more.

Per Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Saturday that two NFL teams not in the market for a quarterback have Richardson as the No. 2 quarterback on their big boards.

That doesn't necessarily mean Richardson will be the second quarterback taken, but if multiple teams have him ranked that high, there is a chance some quarterback-needy teams do as well.

Richardson is a project who has to become far more accurate as a passer, but he showed Saturday why he likely has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the 2023 draft class.