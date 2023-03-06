Geno Smith, Seahawks Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $105M Contract Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt York

Geno Smith has turned his fantastic 2022 season into some long-term financial security.

The veteran quarterback and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year, $105 million contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Smith has the ability to earn $52 million in the first calendar year.

Quarterback was a huge question mark for the Seahawks heading into the 2022 season after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. But Smith not only won the job but also thrived in it, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.

The Seahawks went 9-8 with the 32-year-old as the starter and were one of the surprise teams of the NFL season.

Not that Smith was surprised:

"A lot of people wish they were in this position and I'm grateful to have worked myself into this position. Also, knowing who I am. I'm very set in who I am and know exactly what I can do. So I never bought into the narrative that's been out there. I didn't just get this good over the course of one offseason. I think that's mostly narrative and a lot of that stuff is media driven, but when it comes down to me, people where I'm from know who I am."

Before the 2022 season, Smith largely served as a journeyman backup, bouncing around between the New York Giants (2017), Los Angeles Chargers (2018) and the Seahawks (2019-present) after starting his career with the New York Jets (2013-16).

The West Virginia product's time with the Jets was the last time he was given a long look as a starting quarterback, as he was handed the role in his first two years after being the team's second-round pick in 2013.

By his third year, though, he had lost the starting gig for good, and he made only five starts between the 2015 and '21 seasons.

It's fair to question if Smith is the long-term answer for the Seahawks. It would make sense for the team to groom a younger, blue-chip talent as well.

However, Smith made the most of his opportunity last season, and Seattle clearly trusts him to continue on that trajectory.