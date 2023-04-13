Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog to Miss 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs with Knee Injury

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche will be without their captain during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado announced Thursday that forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entire postseason with a knee injury that cost him all of the 2022-23 regular season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

