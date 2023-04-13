X

    Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog to Miss 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs with Knee Injury

    Erin WalshApril 13, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche skates with the Stanley Cup at a ceremony celebrating last season's NHL championship before the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena on October 12, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Colorado Avalanche will be without their captain during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

    Colorado announced Thursday that forward Gabriel Landeskog will miss the entire postseason with a knee injury that cost him all of the 2022-23 regular season.

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a knee injury, the organization announced this afternoon. The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2022-23 regular season. <a href="https://t.co/TpUtjRKEQs">pic.twitter.com/TpUtjRKEQs</a>

