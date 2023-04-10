Final Report Card Grades for Every 2022-23 NBA Team

8 of 31

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Record: 53-29

Net Rating: +3.3

Nothing sums up the Denver Nuggets' 2022-23 quite like DNVR's Adam Mares did during the team's late-season loss to the Utah Jazz, who were sitting the bulk of their rotation players.

Denver moved to 46-19 on March 6 and has gone 7-10 since then. Not exactly a confidence-inspiring run as the Nuggets enter the postseason with a healthy supporting cast for Nikola Jokić for the first time since 2020.

For stretches of the season, like the one referenced by Mares, the starting lineup seemed perfectly engineered to dominate (the bench has generally been awful all year). Jamal Murray showed flashes of the ceiling he hit in the bubble. Michael Porter Jr. was living up to the "6'10" Klay Thompson" comparisons. Aaron Gordon seemed to have embraced more of a bully-ball style that was juicing his scoring efficiency. And Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looked like the ideal, gap-filling three-and-D wing.

But losses like the one to Utah, or the Houston Rockets earlier this month, or the San Antonio Spurs in March, shouldn't happen to teams with this much talent.

And despite finishing first in the Western Conference (and holding down that spot since December), Denver misses out on an A because of its insistence on taking its foot off the pedal.

Most Valuable Nugget: Nikola Jokić

Jokić darn-near averaged a 24-point triple-double with a 70-plus true shooting percentage. That alone is absurd, and it puts this campaign up there with the absolute best of all time.

But he also leads the NBA in the bulk of the internet's catch-all metrics, and the Nuggets outscore their opponents at a higher rate with Jokić on the floor than the Philadelphia 76ers do with Joel Embiid or the Milwaukee Bucks do with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Statistically, Jokić wasn't just the Most Valuable Nugget, he's still the most valuable player in basketball (though it looks like he won't win the award for a third straight year).