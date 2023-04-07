Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup This Season

0 of 30

Justin Ford/Getty Images

NBA teams have up to 17 players under contract during the regular season. An organization's success or failure has at least something to do with all of them, but there are only five on the court at a time. So, the players in the most used lineup are naturally going to outpace the rest in terms of impact.

And they're the subject of today's report card.

Each of the league's 30 squads has exactly one most used lineup (based on total possessions played), and some obviously performed better than others this season.

Looking at factors like availability, net rating (point differential per 100 possessions when that group is on the floor), star power, expectations (if you were better or worse than advertised, that could influence the analysis) and a healthy portion of subjectivity, each one will be graded on the good old-fashioned A-F scale.

The only caveat worth mentioning is that consideration in this exercise requires the lineup to include five players who are currently on the team. For example, the group that logged the most minutes for the Charlotte Hornets includes Mason Plumlee, but he's now a Los Angeles Clipper. So, you'll see a non-Plumlee lineup on that slide.

For the most part, though, that rule didn't change much.