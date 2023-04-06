Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Won't Play in Regular Season After Rejoining Team

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Wednesday that star forward Andrew Wiggins would not return for the team's final two regular-season games after missing the past 23 games while attending to a family matter.

"[Wiggins] is not going to play in these final two games of the regular season," he said on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports). "He'll continue to work and ramp it up pretty quickly."

