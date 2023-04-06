X

    Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Won't Play in Regular Season After Rejoining Team

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 6, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Wednesday that star forward Andrew Wiggins would not return for the team's final two regular-season games after missing the past 23 games while attending to a family matter.

    "[Wiggins] is not going to play in these final two games of the regular season," he said on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports). "He'll continue to work and ramp it up pretty quickly."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.