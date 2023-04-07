B/R Staff Roundtable: Final Picks for 2023 NBA Awards

0 of 9

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It's the final weekend of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and with nearly 82 games across 30 teams in the books, awards season is officially upon us.

All year, the MVP race has dominated discussions. From TV broadcasts to Twitter timelines, the debate has been, at times, fierce.

But while MVP has stolen much of the spotlight, there are eight major awards we're here to break down:

1. Most Valuable Player

2. Rookie of the Year

3. Defensive Player of the Year

4. Sixth Man of the Year

5. Most Improved Player

6. Clutch Player of the Year

7. Coach of the Year

8. Executive of the Year

To determine our final picks, Bleacher Report asked NBA writers and editors to vote on one player for each category.

We tallied the results, and what follows is a breakdown of each award and who we collectively view as the most deserving winners.

*Special thanks to B/R's Dan Favale, Zach Buckley, Greg Swartz, Andy Bailey, Eric Pincus and Johnny Flores for their votes.

Hit the comments to share your picks for every major 2023 NBA award.