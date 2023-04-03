NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Set to Return to Warriors; Last Played for GSW on Feb. 13

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team after missing the last 22 games due to a personal matter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wiggins is expected to return this week, though no formal determination has been made when he will be back on the floor. The Warriors' next game is Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

