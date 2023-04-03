X

    NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins Set to Return to Warriors; Last Played for GSW on Feb. 13

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 3, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center on February 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team after missing the last 22 games due to a personal matter.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wiggins is expected to return this week, though no formal determination has been made when he will be back on the floor. The Warriors' next game is Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.