Biggest Surprises to Spurn the NFL for Another Year in CFB

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

While the vast majority of college football's best draft-eligible players will depart for the NFL, it's not a 100 percent rate.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the popular players who will chase a national title instead of a Super Bowl.

For at least one more year, the NFL can wait.

The following list is focused on high-tier college players who likely would've been drafted in 2023, especially those considered top prospects for the next level.