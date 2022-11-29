2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player RankingsNovember 29, 2022
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings
With college football's regular season over, priorities change.
Squads still in the hunt for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth should be at full strength. Meanwhile, NFL draft prospects on other teams will have to weigh whether to even participate in a bowl game. All-star game invitations are already out and being accepted. Preparation for the biggest job interview of a football player's life now overtakes almost everything else.
As the draft cycle whirs to life, Bleacher Report' Scouting Department has been hard at work stacking its draft board and position groups to provide its latest top 100 prospects. B/R's roster is composed of five individuals with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik is shifting from the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He currently serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.
Matt Holder: Matt joins the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and also writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round
6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round
5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers
Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 100 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.8)
6. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.7)
7. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
8. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.5)
9. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.5)
10. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)
11. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (8.4)
12. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (8.3)
13. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (8.2)
14. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (8.1)
15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (8.1)
16. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (8.0)
17. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (8.0)
18. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (8.0)
19. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (7.9)
20. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (7.9)
21. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
22. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (7.9)
23. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (7.8)
24. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (7.8)
25. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.8)
26. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
27. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)
28. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.7)
29. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.7)
30. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.7)
31. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (7.7)
32. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (7.7)
33. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (7.6)
34. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.6)
35. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.6)
36. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (7.6)
37. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.6)
38. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.6)
39. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (7.6)
40. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (7.5)
41. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (7.6)
42. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.5)
43. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.5)
44. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.5)
45. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.5)
46. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.5)
47. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
48. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.5)
49. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (7.5)
50. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (7.4)
51. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
52. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
53. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (7.4)
54. Jay Ward, S, LSU (7.4)
55. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)
56. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
57. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.4)
58. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (7.4)
59. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.4)
60. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.4)
61. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.3)
62. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (7.3)
63. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.3)
64. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (7.3)
65. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.3)
66. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (7.3)
67. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (7.3)
68. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
69. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.2)
70. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.2)
71. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (7.2)
72. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (7.1)
73. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.1)
74. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (7.0)
75. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.0)
76. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (6.9)
77. Kenny Logan Jr., S, Kansas (6.9)
78. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.9)
79. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.9)
80. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Edge, Washington (6.9)
81. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (6.9)
82. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.9)
83. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (6.9)
84. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (6.9)
85. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (6.9)
86. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.9)
87. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (6.9)
88. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (6.9)
89. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (6.8)
90. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State (6.8)
91. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.8)
92. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State (6.8)
93. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.8)
94. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.8)
95. Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss (6.8)
96. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6.8)
97. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.8)
98. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (6.7)
99. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
100. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.7)
Just Missed the Cut
The Top 100 prospects are merely the starting point for the B/R Scouting Department. The scouts have been toiling away for months, with well over 150 prospects receiving grades to date.
The following group fell just outside the top 100, with grades between 6.5 and 6.7 on B/R's scale. Each will be under consideration to possibly move up the board during the next stage of ongoing evaluations:
- Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State
- Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota
- Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss
- Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona
- Steve Avila, IOL, TCU
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama
- Fabien Lovett Sr., DL, Florida State
- Mike Morris, DL, Michigan
- Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson
- Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin
- Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson
- Justin Flowe, LB, Oregon
- Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
- Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn
- Trey Dean III, S, Florida
Quarterbacks
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Most Accurate: Bryce Young
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: Bryce Young
1. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.5)
2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.5)
3. Anthony Richardson, Florida (7.6)
4. Will Levis, Kentucky (7.5)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.2)
6. Bo Nix, Oregon (6.9)
7. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (6.9)
Explain the Grade: Will Levis
Levis has not been the quarterback many expected him to be for most of this season.
Hazardous offensive line play and a drop in play-calling quality from Liam Coen to Rich Scangarello have both played a role in Levis' disappointing campaign. But the senior quarterback has not been impressive when opportunities presented themselves.
The 6'3", 232-pound Levis has been less mobile and less capable of making plays outside the pocket as a runner and thrower. His decision-making and accuracy also deteriorated over the course of the year, which is likely a result of playing behind a ramshackle offensive front.
Levis showed far more promising signs last season and still has NFL-caliber traits like toughness and ample arm strength. However, it's getting harder and harder to rationalize a first-round grade for him based on what he put on tape this fall.
Running Backs
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Jahmyr Gibbs
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (8.1)
3. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.5)
4. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (7.4)
5. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.2)
6. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.9)
7. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.9)
8. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.8)
9. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.8)
Explain the Grade: Zach Charbonnet
Charbonnet is one of the best pure runners in this draft class. Others may have one dynamic trait, but Charbonnet's blend of size (6'1", 220 lbs.), balance, vision and acceleration portend a No. 1 back in the NFL.
The Bruins' leading rusher has every trait needed to be a tough, consistent runner between the tackles, and he has just enough juice and wiggle to be useful in open space. Explosive runs won't be Charbonnet's calling card in the NFL, but he checks just about every other box.
Don't be surprised if Charbonnet continues to climb the rankings as the draft cycle continues.
Wide Receivers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jordan Addison
1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)
2. Jordan Addison, USC (8.4)
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (7.9)
4. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.8)
5. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.7)
6. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (7.7)
7. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.4)
8. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.3)
9. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.3)
10. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (7.3)
11. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6.9)
Explain the Grade: Kayshon Boutte
The 2022 season has not been kind to Boutte.
Drops that plagued him early in the season have waned as the year went on, but they haven't disappeared. Moreover, Boutte transitioned to play more from the slot this year, which is a somewhat concerning—or at least curious—move for a player who previously made his mark working outside the numbers.
Stack those potential concerns on top of Boutte's less explosive play this season, and it's hard to justify giving him a first-round grade despite how naturally talented he is.
Tight Ends
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Sam LaPorta
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.6)
4. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.5)
5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)
6. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.0)
7. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Michael Mayer
There wasn't much movement among the tight ends in this iteration of B/R's draft board, but Mayer did get pushed down slightly.
Why?
Mayer remains the class' best tight end with his prototypical build (6'4½", 265 lbs.), unwavering hands and the yards-after-the-catch ability of a rhinoceros. Even so, he isn't perfect.
Mayer isn't nearly the caliber of blocker that his frame and play strength as a receiver would suggest. He has the potential to grow in that area, although he should be a real people-mover instead of just being adequate.
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Best Pass-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Zone-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski
1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.2)
2. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (7.9)
3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (7.8)
4. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.6)
5. Broderick Jones, Georgia (7.6)
6. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.4)
7. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (7.4)
8. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.2)
9. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6.9)
10. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (6.8)
11. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (6.8)
Explain the Grade: Darnell Wright
Wright is a former consensus 5-star recruit from West Virginia with 41 collegiate starts spread across three positions (26 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard).
At 6'6", 335 pounds, the fourth-year senior has prototypical size with surprisingly light feet, very good play strength, power and competitive toughness to both absorb and dish out force and finish blocks at a high level in the pass and run game.
Wright posted signature performances this season against Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. and LSU's BJ Ojulari, and he was consistent throughout the year with his pass sets, landmarks and aiming points in the run game. Once Wright latches onto defenders, the rep is typically over due to his special ability to engulf and control blocks. He even shows variance in his hands and set points in pass protection to keep rushers guessing (a skill reserved for higher-end prospects).
Tennessee's right tackle still gets over-aggressive as a run-blocker from time to time. He drops his head and looks for kill shots, which causes him to fall off a block or two per game. But his physical tools, demeanor and production against top competition in 2022 has made him a fast riser on our draft board.
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Cody Mauch
Best Pass-Blocker: O'Cyrus Torrence
Best Zone-Blocker: John Michael Schmitz
Most Pro-Ready: O'Cyrus Torrence
Most Versatile: Jarrett Patterson
1. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (8.0)
2. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
3. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
4. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (7.3)
5. Cooper Beebe, Kansas State (6.8)
6. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.8)
Explain the Grade: O'Cyrus Torrence
Torrence is a 47-game starter at guard, with 36 of those coming at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before he transferred to Florida for the 2022 season. He made the transition against a significant bump up in competition, using his nearly 350-pound frame as a battering ram in the run game and becoming a wall in pass protection.
Torrence not only presents NFL starting-level size and power, but his body control, patience and processing skills are reliable enough to maximize his physical prowess at the next level.
The 2021 first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection still needs to clean up his strike timing in pass protection to prevent rushers from gaining quick access to his frame. He also needs to adjust more quickly to post-snap movement across his face that can leave him lunging at slanting defenders. Neither issue is significant enough to drop him out of the first two rounds of the upcoming draft, though.
Torrence's size, play strength and processing skills suggest he should be an immediate starter in the NFL, which makes him B/R's top-rated interior blocker.
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Jalen Carter
Best Run-Stopper: Siaki Ika
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.7)
3. Siaki Ika, Baylor (8.1)
4. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (7.8)
5. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (7.6)
6. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.5)
7. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
8. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (7.4)
9. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.1)
10. Byron Young, Alabama (7.0)
11. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)
Explain the Grade: Tyree Wilson
Wilson was one of the biggest risers on B/R's draft board. The Texas Tech product went from being an early- to mid-second-round pick to a top-25 prospect. He might not even be done climbing the rankings.
The 6'6", 275-pound Wilson looked much more explosive this season compared to last and showed off better movement skills. Unfortunately, he suffered a foot injury in mid-November that ended his season, and he subsequently declared for the 2023 NFL draft.
It's now just a matter of what type of numbers Wilson posts during the predraft process after he recovers from the foot injury. Those workouts will go a long way in determining what position NFL teams project him to play, since he's currently a bit of a tweener between a true edge and a defensive lineman.
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Speed-Rusher: Andre Carter II
Best Power-Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. BJ Ojulari, LSU (8.3)
4. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (8.0)
5. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)
6. Andre Carter II, Army (7.7)
7. Jared Verse, Florida State (7.7)
8. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.6)
9. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.1)
10. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (6.9)
11. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6.8)
12. Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Isaiah Foskey
Foskey dropped a few grade points and slid down this edition of B/R's draft board.
Last season, Foskey showed flashes of being able to develop a full pass-rushing arsenal, but he needed to be more precise and consistent with his technique. We're still waiting on that development to happen.
A lot of the flaws noted in his summer report remain. The Golden Domer struggled mightily against the best competition he's faced in Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. While Foskey has tallied a career-high 10.5 sacks so far, a lot of his production came against lesser opponents like Marshall, Cal and UNLV. He doesn't win at a consistent rate as a pass-rusher to deserve a top-15 grade.
With that said, Foskey still has first-round traits. His current standing on our big board is more about refining his skill set, which might take a little longer than originally expected.
Linebackers
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Noah Sewell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Trenton Simpson
1. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.7)
2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.6)
3. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.6)
4. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.3)
5. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.9)
6. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6.9)
7. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (6.9)
8. Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State (6.8)
Explain the Grade: Jack Campbell
Campbell doesn't receive as much attention as a prospect as his on-field performance merits. He's one of the most reliable linebackers in this draft class, though.
The first-team All-Big Ten selection has amassed 255 total tackles over the last two seasons, many of which are due to his excellent instincts. Campbell may not be the most athletic linebacker, but his ability to quickly key and diagnose plays helps make up for any shortcomings.
He's a better athlete than some are willing to acknowledge too, although his testing numbers at the NFL combine will say a lot about his draft standing. Still, his 6'5", 245-pound frame should give his stock a nice boost.
Campbell isn't an elite coverage linebacker, although he does have somewhat surprising ball skills. He also rallies and closes quickly in zone coverage. He's the reliable type of option whom a team might fall in love with at some point during the second round.
Cornerbacks
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Joey Porter Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Cam Smith
1. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.8)
2. Cam Smith, South Carolina (8.0)
3. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
4. Eli Ricks, Alabama (7.5)
5. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
6. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
7. Mekhi Garner, LSU (7.3)
8. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (7.3)
9. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.9)
10. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.8)
Explain the Grade: Joey Porter Jr.
Porter is a long (6'2", 194 lbs.), physical cornerback who likes to get his hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage, disrupt routes and gain control of assignments as they work downfield. He attacks the catch point with violent rakes of the hand to dislodge receptions.
The underclassman also has the ball skills to quickly locate passes and play the ball in the air. To complete the package, he inserts well into the run game as a willing tackler.
Porter's prototypical traits, aggressive mentality, physicality for the position and NFL bloodlines place him among the elite prospects in this year's draft class.
Safeties
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Jay Ward
Most Versatile: Jordan Battle
1. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.9)
2. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.5)
3. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.5)
4. Jay Ward, LSU (7.4)
5. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (7.4)
6. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (7.2)
7. Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas (6.9)
8. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Brandon Joseph
Joseph does his best work when he's able to work from depth and play the eyes of the quarterback.
A true center fielder, he has outstanding instincts and ball skills to track deep balls and the hands to high-point passes in traffic. In underneath coverage, the Northwestern transfer does a great job of baiting the quarterback and jumping routes with the ball in the air.
This season may have not gone as well for Joseph as expected after he made the leap to the Fighting Irish. But he has the skill set to make him one of the more intriguing safety options in this year's draft class, depending on schematic fit.