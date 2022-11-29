2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings

0 of 13

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With college football's regular season over, priorities change.

Squads still in the hunt for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth should be at full strength. Meanwhile, NFL draft prospects on other teams will have to weigh whether to even participate in a bowl game. All-star game invitations are already out and being accepted. Preparation for the biggest job interview of a football player's life now overtakes almost everything else.

As the draft cycle whirs to life, Bleacher Report' Scouting Department has been hard at work stacking its draft board and position groups to provide its latest top 100 prospects. B/R's roster is composed of five individuals with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik is shifting from the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He currently serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.

Matt Holder: Matt joins the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and also writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round

6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round

5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round

5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers

Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties