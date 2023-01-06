2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

0 of 12

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects.

But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete. The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is still to come Monday. Dozens of prospects will take the field for all-star festivities. Hundreds will participate in the NFL combine.

However, on-field performance is always the biggest indicator of future success. As such, current grades hold significant weight.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department consists of five contributors who are still evaluating the class. Months of work have helped form the group's top-150 prospects and accompanying positional rankings ahead of the end of NFL regular season.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik is shifting from the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.

Matt Holder: Matt joins the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale



10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round

6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round

5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round

5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers

Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties