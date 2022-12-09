Honorary Michigan Football Captain Dametrius Walker Dies After Bone Cancer Diagnosis

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines' honorary football captain Dametrius "Meechie" Walker died on Friday after two years of treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, according to Josh VanDyke of MLive.com.

Walker, a 3-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, and offers from several schools. He had wanted to play for the Wolverines collegiately but was forced to quit football in 2020, ahead of his senior year at Muskegon High School, because of his cancer diagnosis.

He eventually needed to have his left leg amputated to help stop the cancer from spreading.

Michigan learned of his story and invited him to a practice in August before this season, where he met with the team.

The Wolverines then made him an honorary captain and he came out on the field before a Sept. 24 matchup with Maryland, receiving an ovation from the crowd.

Following Michigan's 34-27 win, the team dedicated the win to him and later gave Walker the game ball following a 41-17 win over Penn State.

"It was just an instant bond there," head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the Maryland game regarding Walker. "Instant click with our team. The love that he gives out, you feel that and you want to give that. Our players, they've got big hearts."