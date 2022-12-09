X

    Honorary Michigan Football Captain Dametrius Walker Dies After Bone Cancer Diagnosis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2022

    ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 29: A Michigan cheerleader waves a large flag with the Michigan logo on it during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on October 29, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan Wolverines' honorary football captain Dametrius "Meechie" Walker died on Friday after two years of treatment for osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, according to Josh VanDyke of MLive.com.

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate.<br><br>We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many. <a href="https://t.co/jFXEMPFgbp">pic.twitter.com/jFXEMPFgbp</a>

    On Muskegon @OnMuskegon

    It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Thank you all for your support. Please continue to send prayers and positive vibes to his family during this time.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MeechieStrong?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MeechieStrong</a> 〽️ <a href="https://t.co/H2xfFs6aFH">pic.twitter.com/H2xfFs6aFH</a>

    Walker, a 3-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports.com's Composite Rankings, and offers from several schools. He had wanted to play for the Wolverines collegiately but was forced to quit football in 2020, ahead of his senior year at Muskegon High School, because of his cancer diagnosis.

    He eventually needed to have his left leg amputated to help stop the cancer from spreading.

    Michigan learned of his story and invited him to a practice in August before this season, where he met with the team.

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    Meechie's touchdown in the Big House will be remembered forever. Keep scoring touchdowns in heaven, Meechie! 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/vEvEJMjjkR">pic.twitter.com/vEvEJMjjkR</a>

    Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball

    The Michigan team really did love Meechie. <br><br>Earlier this year Meechie was at a postgame press conference, before leaving the room Jim Harbaugh went "Where's Meechie?!" and made sure to say hello to him.<br><br>It's a sad day, but Michigan will remember his contagiously positive spirit <a href="https://t.co/o4a00XHeY2">pic.twitter.com/o4a00XHeY2</a>

    Brad Robbins @__BR91

    Love you Meechie 🕊️ <a href="https://t.co/xu8qw52afS">pic.twitter.com/xu8qw52afS</a>

    The Wolverines then made him an honorary captain and he came out on the field before a Sept. 24 matchup with Maryland, receiving an ovation from the crowd.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Meechie ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/UMichFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UMichFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/4F4cYbYDnn">pic.twitter.com/4F4cYbYDnn</a>

    Following Michigan's 34-27 win, the team dedicated the win to him and later gave Walker the game ball following a 41-17 win over Penn State.

    "It was just an instant bond there," head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the Maryland game regarding Walker. "Instant click with our team. The love that he gives out, you feel that and you want to give that. Our players, they've got big hearts."

