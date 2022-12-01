Kentucky QB Will Levis Declares for 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky redshirt senior quarterback Will Levis has established himself as one of the best signal-callers in college football in his two seasons with the Wildcats, and now he's ready to test himself against the pros.

On a Twitter space hosted by Blue Chips, Levis announced that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, foregoing his final year of college eligibility. Levis also said he hasn't decided whether he'll play in Kenucky's bowl game.

After spending the first two years of his college career at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 and was named the team's starter to open the season. He led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a win against No. 15 Iowa in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. Levis put up 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a junior.

The 2022 season didn't quite go as Levis and the Wildcats had hoped. Kentucky finished with a 7-5 record and placed fourth in the SEC East with a 3-5 conference record. Levis missed one game with an undisclosed injury and recorded 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year.

On Tuesday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who was in his first year in the position. Scangarello had replaced Liam Coen after he was named offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

Levis' down year doesn't appear to have affected his projection at the next level. B/R's NFL draft big board ranks him as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 11 overall player in the 2023 class. In B/R's most recent mock draft, he's projected to be selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.