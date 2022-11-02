2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions

0 of 31

AP Photo/Wade Payne

With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the next real opportunity for a franchise to improve its roster won't occur until next offseason. A look toward the future regarding incoming talent can be an exciting proposition, particularly in cases where the current season hasn't gone as planned.

Free agency often grabs the headlines because of the marquee names involved and the amount of money thrown around in an attempt to quickly improve an area of weakness. But the best-run organizations prioritize the draft to build a consistent winner.

NFL scouts will be coming off the road later this month, with initial boards being pieced together in early December by most front offices. A working understanding of how the next batch of talent looks often dictates how a team proceeds when addressing its roster construction.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder are currently evaluating potential prospects across the country and at every level. This projection serves as the next step of where certain pieces may fit into the puzzle based on their evaluations.

Two things must be noted for this particular mock draft:

1. Draft slotting is up to date based on record and opponent strength of schedule—which is standard operating procedure—courtesy of Tankathon.

2. The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their own first-round pick after the league found the organization tampered with other teams' coaches and players. Only 31 selections will comprise next year's first round.

Otherwise, the next class looks far more potent near the top than it did this year, particularly with a pair of quarterbacks who appear destined to hear their names called very early in the process.