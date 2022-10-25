2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 100 Players

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 100 PlayersOctober 25, 2022
The autumn wind calls, and the Bleacher Report Scouting Department has gathered to piece together its initial NFL draft board for the 2023 class.
Through eight weeks of play, college football has provided significant talent to evaluate, with projected top talents living up to expectations and others surprising with standout performances. Initial impressions suggest this is a stronger class than the one last April, particularly at the quarterback position.
The department pieced together its Top 100 based on early-season viewings, though the process remains ongoing. As such, not every draft-eligible prospect is included as the scouts make their way through hundreds of players. The following are the best seen to date, and these rankings should serve as the introductory step toward building a complete view of this cycle.
To help in these matters, the B/R Scouting Department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik is shifting from the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He currently serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.
Matt Holder: Matt joins the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and also writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup / Potential Starter / 3rd Round
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round
6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round
5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers
Matt Holder: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 100 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.8)
6. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.8)
7. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.7)
8. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.7)
9. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (8.4)
10. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.4)
11. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (8.4)
12. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State (8.3)
13. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (8.3)
14. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.3)
15. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (8.2)
16. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern (8.2)
17. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (8.1)
18. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.1)
19. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (8.1)
20. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (8.0)
21. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (8.0)
22. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
23. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.9)
24. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (7.9)
25. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (7.8)
26. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
27. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)
28. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.7)
29. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.7)
30. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (7.7)
31. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.7)
32. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (7.7)
33. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.7)
34. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (7.6)
35. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (7.6)
36. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.6)
37. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.6)
38. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.6)
39. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (7.6)
40. Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (7.6)
41. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.6)
42. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.5)
43. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.5)
44. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.5)
45. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.5)
46. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.5)
47. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)
48. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.5)
49. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.5)
50. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (7.4)
51. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
52. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (7.4)
53. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (7.4)
54. Jay Ward, S, LSU (7.4)
55. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.4)
56. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)
57. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (7.4)
58. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.4)
59. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (7.3)
60. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (7.3)
61. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.3)
62. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (7.3)
63. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (7.3)
64. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.3)
65. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
66. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.2)
67. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (7.2)
68. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (7.2)
69. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (7.2)
70. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
71. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (7.1)
72. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.1)
73. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (7.0)
74. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (7.0)
75. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (7.0)
76. Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (6.9)
77. Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona (6.9)
78. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.9)
79. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Edge, Washington (6.9)
80. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (6.9)
81. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (6.9)
82. Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson (6.8)
83. Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson (6.8)
84. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.8)
85. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.8)
86. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6.8)
87. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (6.8)
88. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)
89. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6.7)
90. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (6.7)
91. Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA (6.7)
92. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington (6.7)
93. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
94. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.6)
95. Justin Flowe, LB, Oregon (6.6)
96. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
97. Fabien Lovett Sr., DL, Florida State (6.5)
98. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.5)
99. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
100. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.4)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Most Accurate: Bryce Young
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: Will Levis
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.7)
2. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.4)
3. Will Levis, Kentucky (8.4)
4. Anthony Richardson, Florida (7.6)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.2)
6. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (6.9)
7. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Bryce Young
If Bryce Young presented prototypical size requirements, he would be QB1. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a sharp decision-maker, as accurate as they come and a magician as a scrambler. He has all of the skills to be a nuisance for NFL defenses.
However, a sub-200-pound quarterback doesn't really exist in today's NFL. Jim McMahon was the last one drafted in the first round way back in 1982. Seneca Wallace became the only sub-200-pound quarterback from the NFL combine era (since 1999) to have a career worth anything at all.
It's difficult to give Young an elite grade when he is an outlier in terms of size at a listed 6'0" and 194 pounds.
Running Backs
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Jahmyr Gibbs
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (8.1)
3. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (7.6)
4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.5)
5. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (7.2)
6. Roschon Johnson, Texas (7.0)
7. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.8)
8. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Devon Achane
Achane presents a clear dynamic trait that separates him from many of the other second- and third-tier backs in this class. There are players outside of the Top 50 who are more equipped to handle 25 touches in a game and be a lead back. But Achane's world-class speed is far better than any one trait the other guys have.
His game isn't predicated solely on speed, though. While undersized (5'9", 185 lbs), Achane shows better balance and vision than he seems to be getting credit for right now.
Wide Receivers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: A.T. Perry
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jordan Addison
1. Jordan Addison, USC (8.4)
2. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.3)
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.1)
4. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (8.0)
5. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.7)
6. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.7)
7. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)
8. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (7.3)
9. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.3)
10. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)
11. Jacob Cowing, Arizona (6.9)
Explain the Grade: A.T. Perry
Perry might be the most imposing athlete at the top of this wide receiver group. At 6'5" and 205 pounds, he presents some of the class' best deep speed and all of the necessary ball-tracking skills to finish on those opportunities.
The redshirt junior is tough at the catch point too, and he consistently overwhelms opposing cornerbacks with his length and strength. By the time next year's draft cycle is complete, Perry will probably be graded even higher than he currently is.
Tight Ends
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Sam LaPorta
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.8)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.5)
4. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.5)
5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)
6. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (7.3)
Explain the Grade: Dalton Kincaid
Kincaid is a Venus flytrap as a pass-catcher.
The San Diego State transfer effortlessly finds the ball—no matter the difficulty—and hauls it in with soft, easy hands. Better yet, he is a decent threat with the ball in his hands. Dalton has good quickness and smooth change-of-direction for a 6'4", 240-pound tight end. He typically tacks on a few extra yards to every reception.
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Matthew Bergeron
Best Pass-Blocker: Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Best Zone-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski
1. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (8.3)
2. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.2)
3. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (7.7)
4. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.7)
5. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (7.4)
6. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.4)
7. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.2)
8. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (6.9)
9. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (6.8)
10. Jordan Morgan, Arizona (6.7)
11. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Fashanu has just eight starts to his name as a college player, and he's only 19 years old. Even so, the underclassman has the best pure physical traits of any tackle in the class with a special blend of size (6'6", 308 lbs), length, strength and movement skills.
Penn State's left tackle is rapidly improving each week. While he still has a ways to go to learn the intricacies of run-blocking (footwork, timing, etc.), his range and balance in pass-protection are starter-level already.
We aren't sure whether Fashanu will declare for the draft considering how young and green he is at the position. In a tackle class lacking a bona fide top-10 talent, his stock may be too high for him to pass up the opportunity to be the first offensive lineman off the board next year.
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Cody Mauch
Best Pass-Blocker: O'Cyrus Torrence
Best Zone-Blocker: John Michael Schmitz
Most Pro-Ready: John Michael Schmitz
Most Versatile: Jarrett Patterson
1. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.6)
2. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.6)
3. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
4. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (7.4)
5. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (7.4)
6. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (7.0)
Explain the Grade: Cody Mauch
Mauch is a rugged, physical and strong run-blocker with the power to knock back defenders at the point of attack and the grip strength to latch, sustain and finish blocks at a high level.
The collegiate left tackle is also a plus-athlete who can track and intersect targets on the move to offer scheme versatility as a run-blocker.
The sixth-year senior isn't tested much as a pass-blocker because of his team's run-heavy scheme, but when asked, he can lock up power-rushers with a stout anchor.
Mauch has a skill set best-suited inside as a pro, with the tackle experience in his back pocket to offer in a pinch. He presents better physical traits than recently drafted NDSU linemen such as Dillon Radunz and Cordell Volson.
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Jalen Carter
Best Run-Stopper: Siaki Ika
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.7)
3. Siaki Ika, Baylor (8.1)
4. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (7.8)
5. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (7.6)
6. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.5)
7. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
8. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (7.4)
9. Colby Wooden, Auburn (7.2)
10. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.1)
11. Byron Young, Alabama (7.0)
12. Tyler Davis, Clemson (6.8)
13. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.6)
14. Fabien Lovett, Florida State (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Jaquelin Roy
Roy's draft value seems to be variable right now, but he has impressive quickness and pass-rushing skills for a 315-pound defender. He has NFL size (6'4"), can win with power and shows a nice inside stick move as a rusher, which should help him climb up draft boards in today's pass-happy league.
The LSU product is stout against the run too. He has the strength to lock out offensive linemen against base blocks and is hard to move one-on-one.
Roy does need to be more consistent with his technique, which will come with more experience. But there's no doubt he possesses the traits that NFL scouts and general managers like to see.
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Speed-Rusher: Andre Carter II
Best Power-Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (8.3)
4. B.J. Ojulari, LSU (8.2)
5. Andre Carter II, Army (7.9)
6. Nolan Smith, Georgia (7.9)
7. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)
8. Jared Verse, Florida State (7.6)
9. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.5)
10. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (7.3)
11. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.1)
12. Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington (6.9)
13. Xavier Thomas, Clemson (6.8)
14. Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Jared Verse
Many may not know much about Verse because this is his first season going against FBS competition. After dominating at the University at Albany with 21.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in two seasons, the former Great Dane managed to accumulate four sacks in six games as a Seminole.
Verse displays an impressive get-off and enough athleticism to win with finesse moves and a package of countermoves off a bull rush. He presents the traits of a complete pass-rusher.
However, defending the run has been Verse's most difficult transition to the Power Five level and will likely be a struggle at the onset his NFL career. That being said, you'll want to remember the name, as he'll gain momentum if he keeps getting after the quarterback at this rate.
Linebackers
Scouted by Matt Holder
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Noah Sewell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Trenton Simpson
1. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.7)
2. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.6)
3. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.6)
4. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.3)
5. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.9)
6. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (6.9)
7. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (6.8)
8. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
9. Justin Flowe, Oregon (6.6)
Explain the Grade: Henry To'oTo'o
For every scout, there's at least one player whom everyone marvels over, and you watch him and say, "I don't get it." That's To'oTo'o for me.
I keep seeing something along the lines of "when he sees it, he can be disruptive," meaning when he reads the play and his instincts are right, he'll make tackles near or behind the line of scrimmage. The problem resides with the first part of that statement since To'oTo'o struggles to quickly key and diagnose inside runs, and his athletic ability may be a tad overrated.
The linebacker struggles in coverage too. Comparatively, someone like Auburn's Owen Pappoe is a better athlete with closer to NFL-ready instincts. The Alabama product isn't bad by any means and still garners a Top 100 grade. But some consider him a top backer in the class when he's closer to the middle of the pack.
Cornerbacks
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Joey Porter Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Cam Smith
1. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.8)
2. Cam Smith, South Carolina (8.0)
3. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
4. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.7)
5. Mekhi Garner, LSU (7.3)
6. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.8)
7. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (6.7)
8. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Clark Phillips III
Phillips is an undersized playmaker (5'10", 183 lbs) with excellent twitch and movement skills. He is a ball hawk who does a great job of getting out of his breaks and running the routes for receivers.
In fact, the sophomore defender is tied for the nation's lead with five interceptions. Phillips attacks passes with great ball skills and capitalizes on late or errant throws. Watch as he continues to have a great season and climb up draft boards.
Safeties
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Jay Ward
Most Versatile: Jordan Battle
1. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.5)
2. Jay Ward, LSU (7.4)
3. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (7.4)
4. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (7.2)
5. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.7)
6. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Antonio Johnson
Johnson presents outstanding length and size (6'3", 195 lbs). He does a great job of playing in man coverage, showing off his top-notch change-of-direction and ball skills.
Although the junior shows good movement skills, his top-end speed is questionable. He is a willing tackler too, but he's not always as physical as his size suggests.