College Football Playoff Projections: Week 14 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Only 12 non-bowl games remain in the 2022 college football season: 10 conference championships, an Akron-Buffalo blizzard makeup game and the annual Army-Navy game on Dec. 10.

Normally, there's a ton of College Football Playoff drama heading into Championship Saturday, but not this year. Undefeated Georgia, Michigan and TCU should be in the CFP whether they win or lose on Saturday, and USC could secure its first trip to the playoff with a win over Utah on Friday night.

But while the CFP implications are minimal, there's much still to be decided in the rest of the New Year's Six bowl picture.

Will Tulane or UCF win the AAC championship and the de facto spot in the Cotton Bowl that comes with it? And will that team face 10-2 Penn State, or will the Nittany Lions get squeezed out by an upset in the Big Ten or SEC championships?

Could Purdue shock the world with a win over Michigan to steal a spot in the Rose Bowl? Or could enigmatic LSU bounce back from a loss to Texas A&M to upset Georgia and play its way into the Sugar Bowl?

Thus far, we only know two bowl game matchups: it'll be a .500 showdown between UAB vs. Miami-Ohio in the Bahamas Bowl, as well as 7-5 San Diego State vs. 7-5 Middle Tennessee in the Hawai'i Bowl. Everything else is still a projection as we wait for the final CFP rankings on Sunday to sort out the trickle-down effect for all 41 bowls.

The bowl games have been broken into tiers and are presented in ascending order of magnitude.

For the first four tiers of bowls, we'll discuss one team projected for a better bowl than it was one week ago as well as a team that checks in a bit lower in the aftermath of Week 13 results. After touching on the updated CFP projections, we'll wrap things up with a conference-by-conference breakdown of which teams are projected to go to which bowls.